ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Thursday evening that all city workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Carter says workers' initial vaccination series must be completed by Dec. 31, unless they qualify for an accommodation or religious exemption. He says to meet the requirement, workers will have to provide proof and attest to their vaccination status.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO