The Broadway spirit is set to take over the Firehouse Arts Center next weekend as David Burnham & Friends are performing at the downtown Pleasanton venue. Burnham, known for roles in "Wicked", "The Light in the Piazza" and "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat", is coming to town joined by "some of the Bay Area's favorite musical and theater performers in an evening looking back to the past and looking forward to the future of one of America's most longstanding and entertaining pastimes ... the Broadway musical," Firehouse officials said.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO