Since he was appointed last month, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been a reliable tool used in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dangerously poor pandemic response. Ladapo entered office as a vocal skeptic of public health guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19, and he’s been the subject of several controversies since then. In the past week alone, Ladapo was booted from a meeting with an immunocompromised state senator for refusing to wear a mask, he denounced schools and governments that impose mask mandates, and he claimed that people opposed to getting vaccinated need to “stick with their intuition and their sensibilities.”

