Ruby Rose Reveals They Were Fired from ‘Batwoman’ Series

By Jullian Montes-Pearson
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany rumors have circulated on why Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) exited from the Batwoman series on The CW. The actor spoke out on why they abruptly exited from the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose spoke out on their Instagram story where they claimed that...

television.mxdwn.com

Teen Vogue

Ruby Rose Alleges “Batwoman” Misconduct, Injuries on Set

Former Batwoman lead Ruby Rose has taken to Instagram stories to upload her claims about why she suddenly left the CW’s franchise after one season. On Wednesday morning, Ruby posted a series of stories that alleges serious on-set abuse, citing unsafe and hostile working conditions as the reasons why she left. Warner Bros. Television Group has since released a statement contradicting the claims.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ruby Rose: Warner Bros hits back at Batwoman claims

Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose's claims that there were poor working conditions on the set of Batwoman. The actress left the show, which began on the CW network in 2019 and airs on E4 in the UK, after just one series. Writing on her Instagram story on...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Greg Berlanti
Caroline Dries
Ruby Rose
IGN

Batwoman: Ruby Rose Attacks Warner Bros, Says Working Conditions Were Unsafe and Hostile [Update: WB Responds]

Update 10/20: In a response to Ruby Rose's recent allegations about mistreatment on the set of Batwoman, Warner Bros. TV has called Rose's account "revisionist history." In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson said, "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Ruby Rose reveals why she left Batwoman and calls out co-star Dougray Scott and executives

Ruby Rose has revealed the real reason why she left the TV show, Batwoman.In an Instagram post, Rose called out several executives at The CW as well as her co-star Dougray Scott.Rose wrote: “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”Rose then called out Peter Roth, the former chairman of Warner Bros’ TV department: “Not sure if you left after getting...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Ruby Rose Shares What Really Happened On The Set Of Batwoman: 'Enough Is Enough'

What a mess. Fans of the CW "Batwoman" series found out last year that the star of the show, Ruby Rose, would abruptly be stepping down from the role. At the time, both Rose and the "Batwoman" producers painted it as a mutual parting of ways, with no hard feelings on either side. Obviously, carefully formulated PR statements rarely tell the whole truth -- an update to the original report indicated that "...it wasn't 100-percent [Rose's] decision. It was a breakup. [They weren't] happy working on the show, and did that make [them] fun to work with? No. So everyone decided...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Ruby Rose explains why she left Batwoman in scathing message

For those wondering why Ruby Rose chose to leave Batwoman at the end of season 1, we now have a pretty extensive list of reasons. Some of the allegations she raises are shocking, and ask a number of different questions about what happened a good year and a half ago when she was the lead of the series.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

A recap of Ruby Rose's Batwoman allegations and the responses

The world of Batwoman was thrown for a loop Wednesday when former star Ruby Rose came forward with several allegations about unsafe working conditions on set and why they actually left the CW superhero drama after season 1 (Rose uses they/she pronouns). Warner Bros TV., which produces Batwoman, and a former costar released statements refuting Rose's claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Batwoman's Camrus Johnson Weighs In on New Ruby Rose Kerfuffle: 'It Is VERY Hard to Be Fired When You're the Lead'

Batwing is wielding some Batzingers. Representing (hopefully) the last shoe to drop in this week’s Ruby Rose-colored drama, Batwoman‘s Camrus Johnson — who plays Luke Fox and whom Rose hinted at being an on-set leak — has shared his thoughts on the onetime No. 1’s ouster. “Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!” the actor tweeted late Wednesday night. “But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen. “[A] lot of lies were spread today,” Johnson added. “Just know...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros. TV Blasts Back at Ruby Rose, Says ‘Batwoman’ Star Fired Over “Workplace Behavior”

Earlier today, Australian actor Ruby Rose took to Instagram stories to make multiple claims of a toxic and unsafe work environment on the set of The CW series “Batwoman,” which is mainly shot in Vancouver and led the star to leave the DC Comics series. The social media posts were aimed at folks such as ‘Batwoman’ showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and the executives at The CW.
TV & VIDEOS
cgmagonline.com

Former Batwoman Ruby Rose Details Problems With Studio and Show

Warner Bros. Television is claiming their story is different regarding Rose’s exit from Batwoman. Ruby Rose — the former Batwoman star — writes on her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 20, ““I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again…And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.” The original story of Rose’s departure was believed to have been simply that the studio and the actor weren’t coming to an agreement on the direction of the show and there was too much “friction” on set. Rose also mentioned how they’ve struggled with mental health a lot on Instagram and wrote, ““I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” Then, continues to talk about their multiple suicide attempts. The main reason for their departure was left unclear for over a year, until now.
CELEBRITIES

