Ruby Rose Reveals They Were Fired from ‘Batwoman’ Series

Warner Bros. Television is claiming their story is different regarding Rose’s exit from Batwoman. Ruby Rose — the former Batwoman star — writes on her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 20, ““I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again…And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.” The original story of Rose’s departure was believed to have been simply that the studio and the actor weren’t coming to an agreement on the direction of the show and there was too much “friction” on set. Rose also mentioned how they’ve struggled with mental health a lot on Instagram and wrote, ““I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” Then, continues to talk about their multiple suicide attempts. The main reason for their departure was left unclear for over a year, until now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO