CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waldwick, NJ

Waldwick over Cresskill - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ava Incorvaia and Emily Abbott scored two goals each for Waldwick in its 9-1 win against Cresskill in Waldwick. Sophia Meller produced one goal and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Harrison over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Fabrizio Sousa’s hat trick powered Harrison to a 4-1 victory over Secaucus in Secaucus. Gabriel Barreto-Reis added a goal and an assist for Harrison (15-2-1). Emiliano Torres and Ismael Kone made four saves apiece. Benjamin Rosales scored a goal for Secaucus (4-9-2) and Jaden Bradley made nine saves. The N.J....
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

2021 NJSIAA boys soccer state tournament brackets

The boys soccer state tournament was officially seeded on Tuesday. Here are the official NJSIAA brackets. Play begins on Monday, Nov. 1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldwick, NJ
City
Cresskill, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County boys and girls cross-country team updates

The North Hunterdon boys cross-country team is rounding into form at exactly the right time. One week after handily winning the team title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships, the Lions knocked off their biggest rival this season and leap-frogged said team into the No. 1 slot in the NJ.com Top 20.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJIC football rankings through Week 8: It’s time to crown a champion

The No. 1 ranking in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference will be decided Friday when Rutherford hosts Park Ridge with a championship on the line. Elsewhere in the poll, Wallington moved back into the top 10 following an upset win over Becton. Wallington previously lost to rival Wood-Ridge but made a big jump to take over the No. 9 spot.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: 2021 Middlesex County final preview - East Brunswick vs. Metuchen

2-Metuchen (18-0-1) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-2), 6:30 p.m. Outright titles (1982-93, 95-00, 03-10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19) Co-championships (1980, 81, 94, 17) How they got there: Metuchen continued its perfect run with three more wins in county tournament play. The Bulldogs started with a 4-0 win over South Plainfield and then beat Piscataway, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. The semifinals were insane as Metuchen came back and won 4-3 against North Brunswick in a thriller between programs fighting to prove they belong in the championship picture.
METUCHEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

HS Football Group 1 rankings through Week 8

The postseason field will be set in one week. There will be 32 Group 1 football teams throughout the state who will be competing for sectional titles and regional championships. Who has the best chances of raising the hardware? Following are the Top 10 Group 1 football teams in the...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
163K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy