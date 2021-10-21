Mark, Mary & Some Other People (2021 movie) trailer, release date

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. The Tragedy of Macbeth (aka Macbeth) is an American drama film written and directed by Joel Coen, based on the play of the same name by William Shakespeare. It is the solo debut of Joel Coen, after decades of filmmaking together with his brother Ethan Coen, both popularly known as the Coen brothers (Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs). The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Brendan Gleeson, and Corey Hawkins. Startattle.com – Macbeth movie.

