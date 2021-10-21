State Building Commission OKs building projects in Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A $15 million project to fund more mental health beds in the Chippewa Valley received unanimous approval Wednesday from the State Building Commission.

This measure was part of the state budget the Legislature passed in June, but like all building-related projects, also had to be formally approved by the Building Commission.

“I am excited to see this project take another step forward today,” said Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, in a news release. “As I have been saying for several years now, these new beds will play a critical role in addressing the mental health crisis facing our part of the state.”

With funds now approved, the HSHS Western Wisconsin Division, which includes two hospitals in the Chippewa Valley, will be adding 22 new mental health beds for both adolescents and adults, Bernier’s news release states.

These beds will be an enhancement to their existing units, creating a 33-bed adult unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and a dedicated 18 bed adolescent unit at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. With these additional beds, the hospital will be well positioned to better serve the residents of the 29 counties in northern, western and central Wisconsin.

State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and state Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, both also sent out news releases praising the approval for the new mental health beds.

On Wednesday, the State Building Commission approved projects getting a total of $124 million in state funding, several of them located in the Chippewa Valley.

Gov. Tony Evers touted the funding, saying it goes to important projects statewide.

“From updating elevators to fire doors, to approving two state grants to help expand psychiatric and behavioral health services in 29 counties, the projects approved by the Commission (Wednesday) are critical for the health and safety of our state employees, students and Wisconsinites across the state,” Evers said in a news release.

A $25 million complete renovation of a student dormitory at UW-Stout in Menomonie, was among the approved projects. South Hall will get its first major renovation since it opened in 1967, according to materials presented to the commission.

The project includes replacing the building’s heating, ventilation, electrical and telecommunications systems; bringing the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act with the addition of an elevator, new entrance and updates to bathrooms; re-roofing and increasing insulation; replacing all windows and doors; and other updates throughout the building.

Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2022 and finish in summer 2024.

Two new government-funded buildings planned in Chippewa County were among those also approved Wednesday.

The commission approved $3.5 million to build a campground toilet/shower building and vault toilet replacement at Lake Wissota State Park. The Department of Natural Resources made the request.

“The purpose of this project is to improve services for the campers while reducing maintenance costs,” the DNR report states.

The new building will include eight showers, two accessible family showers, and two separate toilet areas for men and women. A new well will be installed to service the new building while older wells that had been in operation will be abandoned.

The current shower/bathroom building is nearly 50 years old and is in disrepair, the report states. It has tile degradation and mold, poor ventilation and plumbing leaks due to corrosion.

Also, a new 5,300-square-foot facility maintenance building at the Wisconsin Army National Guard armory in Chippewa Falls is expected to cost $1.3 million. The Department of Military Affairs requested the funding.

The State Building Commission approved $333,000 in state money for the project, which will be combined with $997,000 in federal dollars, to pay for the building.

The SBC report says the building will consist of two equipment storage bays, overhead doors, two private offices, along with open office space.

“DMA state facility staff does not have any dedicated office, storage and workspace within any of the armories they support and often must relocate items based on changing unit equipment and mission needs,” the state report reads. “This staff’s equipment includes 10 vehicles, skid steer, trailers, personnel lift, plows and various tools.”

However, left out of Wednesday’s approvals was $14.13 million for a new building at Stanley Correctional Institution. Evers’ office had previously recommended the money.

The project would have paid for a new building for health and psychological services, along with dental and lab services.

“This space is dramatically undersized for the inmate population it serves,” the state report explains.