My One and Only Love by Montreal Jazz Trio

allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Montreal Jazz Trio’s self-titled recording is modern jazz piano trio playing at its finest. This exciting new album was recorded in November of 2020 at the storied recording studio Boutique de Son in Pointe Claire, Quebec, and is being released by the Montréal label ODD SOUND. The group features three of...

www.allaboutjazz.com

nny360.com

Jazz Mafia Trio at Bistro 197

OSWEGO - Drummer Joe Cortini brings his Jazz Mafia Trio to Oswego’s Bistro 197 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. The trio, with Dave Solazzo on piano and Matt Vacani on bass, will feature tunes from The Great American Song Book as well as Bebop and Bossa Nova selections.
londonjazznews.com

Billy Cobham and the Sultan Stevenson Trio at the Jazz Cafe

(Jazz Cafe, Camden, 30 September 2021. First night of two. Review by Sebastian Scotney) “The music never lies. We’re having a good time.” said Billy Cobham in his first spoken comment during the band’s set. The drummer does exude exactly the right vibe to welcome the punters back to live gigs. And the joyful looks which the rest of his band (Steve Hamilton and Nikki Yeoh (keyboards facing each other), David Dunsmuir (guitar) and Michael Mondesir (bass) kept giving each other on this first of two nights reaffirmed the joy of sharing live music. Cobham hasn’t been at the Jazz Cafe since 2017, but it felt like a happy homecoming. The band were playing to a virtually full house on the first night, and a full one on the second, Right from the start of Crosswinds (set list courtesy of Nikki Yeoh below) the mood was set.
jazzwise.com

Great jazz solos: Miles Davis – My Funny Valentine

Almost nothing is known about Saint Valentine, but he never had it so good as when Larry Hart wrote his 1937 warts-and-all love-poem, ‘My Funny Valentine’. Listeners were blessed that Richard Rodgers set it to his simple minor melody – which he himself apparently persisted in regarding as a swing-bounce number like ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’, from the same Broadway show.
allaboutjazz.com

Turn Over by Giuseppe Millaci

Manu Codjia, Giuseppe Millaci & Lieven Venken performs "Turn Over" from the new album "Phases", due October 22 on Hypnote Records. Manu Codjia : guitar Giuseppe Millaci : double bass Lieven Venken : drums Music composed by Giuseppe Millaci Recorded and mixed by Jonas Verrijdt at Noise Factory Studio (Namur) Mastered by Dave Darlington (New-York) http://www.hypnoterecords.com.
prrecordgazette.com

New documentary tells the story of Montreal jazz great Oscar Peterson

Filmmaker Barry Avrich remembers a teak cabinet in his parents’ basement when he was growing up in Montreal in the 1970s. Inside were a handful of LPs: Tony Bennett, Sarah Vaughn, Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, and a comedy album featuring Lou Jacobi, called You Don’t Have to Be Jewish . Then there was Night Train by the Oscar Peterson Trio, released in 1963.
allaboutjazz.com

Susan Krebs: Daybreak

Sometimes, simpler is better. Familiar chord progressions are like old friends. We think they have aged well, and however different the melody (or their appearance), they are relatable. We connect to and with them. After a spell of "dare to be different" time signatures that can be fun, or challenging, hearing someone who can play or sing well in plain vanilla four can be a relief. After all, most people walk around in two or four. Can 7.9 billion people be wrong?
allaboutjazz.com

Alex Conde: Descarga for Bud

Pianist, composer and arranger Alex Conde has a unique identity; he is a flamenco musician who combines flamenco with his jazz background. After the broad Latin fusion of Origins (Uprising/Ropeadope, 2018), Conde has returned to a focus on classic bebop. Like Descarga For Monk (Zoho Music, 2015), the pianist revisits a foundational bebop pianist. And the recording sessions took place in Oakland, with an ensemble which duplicates many of the players on the Monk sessions.
allaboutjazz.com

Kate McGarry + Keith Ganz Ensemble: What to Wear in the Dark

Being taken for granted is the greatest tribute and worst slight to any artist. Kate McGarry has made music that brilliantly colors outside the lines since her release, Show Me (Palmetto Records) in 2003 (there was a 1992 standards release, Easy To Love (Vital Records) that is out-of-print). Her career has provided five provocatively thoughtful and inventive recordings between that release and 2018's The Subject Tonight Is Love (Binxtown Records). Listeners have come to expect something a little different from McGarry with little regard to what that really means to produce such.
allaboutjazz.com

Daniel Casimir: Boxed In

Because of the supporting-cast role generally assigned to his instrument, bassist Daniel Casimir is not a household name in British jazz. But among musicians on the alternative London scene, and aficionados of it, he is highly regarded. Casimir is, for example, the bassist on all of tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia's recorded output to date. Garcia returns the favour by being one of the two featured soloists on Boxed In, Casimir's ambitiously conceived, out of left field—and stonkingly good—debut under his own name.
allaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin: The Long Table

Intrepid improviser and saxophonist Jon Raskin has kept busy during the covid-19 pandemic by releasing, for the first time, several of his past recordings. Of the many exciting albums he put out in 2021 on his own Temescal label, The Long Table stands out for a few reasons. As superb as the rest of his catalogue, this 2014 date has an infectious groove and a melodic structure different from Raskin's more experimental work. It also includes two covers, one penned by guitarist-vocalist Ava Mendoza and the other by percussionist Marilyn Mazur.
allaboutjazz.com

For Your Grammy Consideration: Blueprints Figure Two: New Designs by Markus Rutz

My record project Blueprints has lots of love within it. It is about and for people from my life through the present. For the listening reception, beautiful commentary, reviews, support and goodwill I am saying thank you sincerely!. The second volume Blueprints Figure Two: New Designs was released last autumn...
allaboutjazz.com

The Compelling Urgency of Now: Celebrating Peace, Justice and Improvised Music

Arts for Arts, the organization responsible for the Vision Festival, has put together a series of "Peace and Justice Celebration" concerts at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center situated on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan in New York City. I was fortunate to attend a performance on October 15, 2021 which was the last in a series of seven October concerts. There was a small, but enthusiastic audience. The show was also live-streamed. The opening performance presented acclaimed pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator Vijay Iyer and a young saxophonist/flutist Zoh Amba. Zoh has been on the scene a short time and is beginning to make a name for herself with her excellent work with William Parker and with her trio. I first saw her perform at the Vision Fest as part of a tribute to Milford Graves, who had passed away in early 2021. The finale was a free jazz blowing fest with as many as 20 musicians on the stage at once. It was a cathartic experience, and Amba acquitted herself exceptionally well, playing with great ferocity and heart. However, in this duet, she had the opportunity to show a more expansive vocabulary and nuanced playing. Iyer and Amba had never played together before but demonstrated great chemistry resulting in an engaging improvised musical dialogue with shifting moods, dynamics, and a nice inside/outside musical balance. It was a remarkable opening set.
allaboutjazz.com

Fryderyk HD: Sounds Good

Fryderyk HD has a lot of pins in his musical map. His parents are Vietnamese and Polish, he was born in Poland and trained at both the Frederic Chopin University of Music (Warsaw) and Berklee College of Music (Boston.) His initial entry into the world of music was via sound engineering but he eventually switched to writing and performing with piano his instrument of choice.
londonjazznews.com

Chris Potter Trio at PizzaExpress Jazz Club

(PizzaExpress Jazz Club, 22 October 2021. Second of two nights. First and second houses. Live Review by Charles Rees) Performing without bass is a familiar aspect of Chris Potter’s music, heard on several albums with his Underground Quartet and, more recently, his Circuits Trio. But, whereas studio recording affords the option of multi-tracking, performing with this lineup in a live setting causes plenty of obstacles to overcome. Craig Taborn, does however have the benefit of several years with Potter as keyboardist in the Underground Quartet.
allaboutjazz.com

Immortal Axes: Guitars That Rock

Sometimes a guitar is just a guitar. More often, however, it's a talisman or a totem, a combination of toy and weapon, simultaneous object of love and hate. Above all, though, it's an eternal object of fascination the likes of which inspired Lisa S. Johnson's Immortal Axes. In its three-hundred...
allaboutjazz.com

Adam Nolan: Prim and Primal

Whether stalking the perimeters or cutting to the bone, Irish alto saxophonist Adam Nolan's full throated assault on alternative facts takes you by storm on his fourth (and hopefully breakthrough) disc, Prim and Primal. Like Ornette Coleman, like Anthony Braxton, Nolan and his fellow non-shy improvisors—bassist Derek Whyte and drummer...
allaboutjazz.com

Lady Millea: I Don't Mind Missing You

The publicist's materials accompanying this release characterize newcomer Lady Millea as something "akin to 'Sarah Vaughn meets Karen Carpenter.'" Ok. For the record, Lady Millea was indeed a pleasant surprise, if not exactly a revelation on that level. She sings a selection of originals by J. Frederick Millea, aka "L.A.Cowboy." She brings very much in mind the singers you could expect to hear at a club like The Main Point in Bryn Mawr, PA in the 1960s and 1970s. Since the then-obscure talent appearing there included people like Bonnie Raitt, Joni Mitchell, Kate Taylor and a host of local talent from the Philadelphia area, this is a distinct compliment.
allaboutjazz.com

Guitarist Roman Miroshnichenko To Release A New Album With Symphony Orchestra

Internationally acclaimed guitar-virtuoso Roman Miroshnichenko's new album Plays Daniel Figueiredo, features the 25-piece St. Petersburg Studio Orchestra and pianist Rannieri Oliveira. The album includes ten tracks, composed by 2-time Latin Grammy Winner Daniel Figueiredo and will be released by MJC, the top music-streaming platform in Brazil. “This recording is very...
allaboutjazz.com

Lee Heerspink: Monsters' Impromptu

There is ample energy and enthusiasm on Michigan-based guitarist Lee Heerspink's debut recording, Monsters' Impromptu, which consists of seven of the leader's funk/fusion-based compositions performed by an admirable quintet whose members are clearly in sync with Heerspink's assertive point of view, and lend him their unflagging support. Six of the...
