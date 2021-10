A horrifying video is going viral of a security guard taking desperate measures to stop a violent fight at a concert in Newburgh. We went almost 2 years without live music. Most of us want to get back to the way things were at live music venues. Remember when biggest complaint you had at a live concert was how much it cost for a bottle of water? Now we have to deal with proof of vaccinations, a negative COVID test, getting hit in the head or even having a gun pulled out.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO