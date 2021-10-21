Human remains found off 91 Freeway in Cerritos

The 91 Freeway in L.A. County. Photo credit Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible crime after human remains were discovered near the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

The remains were found in the area of the Bloomfield Avenue offramp. CHP detectives were called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A representative for the CHP Santa Fe Springs office, which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.