CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerritos, CA

Human remains found off 91 Freeway in Cerritos

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkFLX_0cXgq6x900
The 91 Freeway in L.A. County. Photo credit Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible crime after human remains were discovered near the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.

The remains were found in the area of the Bloomfield Avenue offramp. CHP detectives were called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A representative for the CHP Santa Fe Springs office, which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerritos, CA
Cerritos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#The Chp Santa Fe Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy