Possible remains found in Laundrie search

Two Florida teachers have been arrested and one man has been shot following what seems to have been a drunken accidental break-in. According to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, authorities say on Oct. 10, Akkua Hallback left Darius Cohen in his car as he visited a woman he had met earlier that evening. Upon returning to the car Hallback attempted to escort Cohen back to the woman’s apartment so he could use the restroom. The men, who had both been drinking, accidentally entered a neighbor’s apartment where a man, his wife and children were all asleep. As Hallback used the restroom, Cohen got into a bed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO