City considers new procurement guidelines

The city of Frederick will set aside part of its procurement for small businesses under a proposal designed to add more women- and minority-owned businesses to the companies that do business with the city.

Under the plan, the city would set aside contracts in its purchasing guidelines between $10,000 and $250,000 for small businesses, likely to be defined as businesses with 25 percent of the workforce under guidelines provided by the Small Business Administration.

The mayor and aldermen discussed the proposal at a workshop Wednesday.

The work is part of a city disparity study released earlier this year as an attempt to do more business with companies owned by women and minorities.

Presented in March and designed to identify shortcomings in the city’s procurement process, the study showed that a business being owned by a woman or racial or ethnic minority “continues to have an adverse impact on a firm’s ability to secure contracting opportunities with the city of Frederick, further supporting more aggressive remedial efforts.”

Setting aside procurement opportunities can help develop a core of smaller businesses that can serve as contractors and gain experience so they can grow their businesses and eventually compete with bigger companies, said David Maher, of the firm Griffin and Strong, P.C., a consultant for the city.

Alderman Ben MacShane said he was wary of going below 25 percent of the SBA guidelines for fear of shutting out some slightly bigger companies on projects that would help them grow their capacity.

Going under the 25 percent number might limit the city’s bidder pool to businesses without the capacity to handle larger projects, especially ones closer to the $250,000 amount, Maher said.

Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was concerned that the city’s proposed policy would help attract small businesses, but not necessarily local ones.

The policy would work together with the city’s local preference policy for procurement, which gives a small advantage to city businesses when considering bids for projects, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll said.

Barkdoll said she would like to bring the proposal to a public hearing as soon as possible.