CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, NJ

Allentown over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jolee Roth struck twice while Emily Ciccarone tallied a goal and an assist as Allentown won at home, 4-1, over Hopewell Valley. Emily Nolan...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Field hockey: Haddonfield overpowers Cedar Creek - SJG2 first round

Junior Karlie Warner registered a hat trick along with two assists and senior Abby Reenock scored twice to help lift sixth-seeded Haddonfield to a 7-0 win over 11th-seeded Cedar Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 2 tournament in Haddonfield. Haddonfield will next face either third-seeded Wall...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Tuesday, Oct. 26

Vote for the top freshman in N.J. No. 3 Hunterdon Central at No. 12 Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 6:30. Toms River North 4, Freehold Township 1 - Box Score. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, NJ
Sports
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Hopewell, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham squeezes by Chatham - Boy soccer recap

Senior Tyler Cilio scored the game’s lone goal that was enough for Mendham to squeeze by Chatham 1-0 in Chatham. The win snapped a two-game skid for Mendham (5-8-2). Senior Patrick Cwalinski assisted on Cilio’s goal in the second half while junior keeper George Kaparis finished with four saves. Senior...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Randolph - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Ferrare netted a hat trick for Montville in its 5-1 victory against Randolph in Randolph. Connor Ziolkowski and Khalid Kwaik combined on the work in goal for Montville (12-2). Randolph is 11-7-1 in the losing effort. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County boys and girls cross-country team updates

The North Hunterdon boys cross-country team is rounding into form at exactly the right time. One week after handily winning the team title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships, the Lions knocked off their biggest rival this season and leap-frogged said team into the No. 1 slot in the NJ.com Top 20.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

No. 11 East Brunswick claims GMC title over J.P. Stevens

Paige Anania’s all-around effort steered top-seeded East Brunswick to a 25-12, 25-11 victory over third-seeded J.P. Stevens in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final on Tuesday at Old Bridge High School. Anania, who recently notched her 500th career kill, logged seven in the final for East Brunswick, No. 11 in...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJIC football rankings through Week 8: It’s time to crown a champion

The No. 1 ranking in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference will be decided Friday when Rutherford hosts Park Ridge with a championship on the line. Elsewhere in the poll, Wallington moved back into the top 10 following an upset win over Becton. Wallington previously lost to rival Wood-Ridge but made a big jump to take over the No. 9 spot.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

HS Football Group 1 rankings through Week 8

The postseason field will be set in one week. There will be 32 Group 1 football teams throughout the state who will be competing for sectional titles and regional championships. Who has the best chances of raising the hardware? Following are the Top 10 Group 1 football teams in the...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Undefeated N.J. football teams through Week 8: Only 20 remain

There are 20 undefeated high school football teams in New Jersey, down by four from last week. Clearly it is becoming harder and harder for teams to maintain that zero at the end of their record. There’s another big week ahead with several other teams that could fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
163K+
Followers
78K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy