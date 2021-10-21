CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Jj0P_0cXgoNez00

Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published Wednesday.

The annual reports commissioned by the medical journal Lancet tracked 44 global health indicators connected to climate change, including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger. All of them are getting grimmer, said Lancet Countdown project research director Marina Romanello, a biochemist.

“Rising temperatures are having consequences,” said University of Washington environmental health professor Kristie Ebi, a report co-author.

Water resources officials discuss California drought as new water year begins

This year’s reports — one global , one just aimed at the United States — called “code red for a healthy future,” highlight dangerous trends:

— Vulnerable populations — older people and very young — were subject to more time with dangerous heat last year. For people over 65, the researchers calculated there were 3 billion more “person-day” exposures to extreme heat than the average from 1986 to 2005.

— More people were in places where climate-sensitive diseases can flourish. Coastline areas warm enough for the nasty Vibrio bacteria increased in the Baltics, the U.S. Northeast and the Pacific Northwest in the past decade. In some poorer nations, the season for malaria-spreading mosquitoes has expanded since the 1950s.

— In 2019, air pollution from small particles killed about 3.3 million people worldwide and about one-third of that came from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, which is also responsible for climate change.

“Code Red is not even a hot enough color for this report, ” said Stanford University tropical medicine professor Dr. Michele Barry, who wasn’t part of the study team. Compared to the last Lancet report, “this one is the sobering realization that we’re going completely in the wrong direction.”

In the U.S., heat, fire and drought caused the biggest problems. An unprecedented Pacific Northwest and Canadian heat wave hit this summer, which a previous study showed couldn’t have happened without human-caused climate change .

Study co-author Dr. Jeremy Hess, a professor of environmental health and emergency medicine at the University of Washington, said he witnessed the impacts of climate change while working at Seattle emergency rooms during the heat.

“I saw paramedics who had burns on their knees from kneeling down to care for patients with heat stroke,” he said. “And I saw far too many patients die” from the heat.

Hopeful storms in forecast for drought plagued US West

Another ER doctor in Boston said science is now showing what she has seen for years, citing asthma from worsening allergies as one example.

“Climate change is first and foremost a health crisis unfolding across the U.S.,” said Dr. Renee Salas, also a co-author of the report.

George Washington University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Lynn Goldman, who was not part of the project, said health problems from climate change “are continuing to worsen far more rapidly than would have been projected only a few years ago.”

The report said 65 of the 84 countries included subsidize the burning of fossil fuels, which cause climate change. Doing that “feels like caring for the desperately ill patient while somebody is handing them lit cigarettes and junk food,” said Dr. Richard Jackson, a UCLA public health professor who wasn’t part of the study.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
trinityjournal.com

Wildfires continue to worsen with global warming

Greetings, readers! Let’s debunk some poppycock and balderdash!. Let’s recap a few key concepts. First, global warming does NOT cause wildfires, it exacerbates them. ‘Exacerbates’ means ‘to make worse.’ Only an ignition source like lightning or a spark of anthropogenic origins can cause a wildfire. As the atmosphere, oceans and land masses warm, the hydrological cycle becomes more energetic. Evaporation increases in some places while other areas receive record-breaking rainfall and floods.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

When Global Warming Stops, Seas Will Still Rise

Even if humanity beats the odds and caps global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, seas will rise for centuries to come and swamp cities currently home to half-a-billion people, researchers warned Tuesday. In a world that heats up another half-degree above that benchmark, an additional 200 million...
ENVIRONMENT
internationalinvestment.net

Vitality report highlights global increase in years spent in ill health

New research from Vitality shows people are now living longer in poor health with a decreasing "healthspan". According to its research, Vitality found that people are living a greater proportion of their lives in ill health than they were 30 years ago, spending an average of 12 years in ill health, 14% longer than in 1990.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NRDC

Cooling with Less Warming: Fighting Global Superpollutants

Countries are gearing up to address the climate crisis at the 33rd Meeting of the Parties (MOP33) to the Montreal Protocol next week and the climate summit COP26 in Glasgow later in November. Exactly five years ago, in 2016, countries agreed to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)—global superpollutants. The agenda for the virtual MOP33 is streamlined, along with an NRDC side event, Cooling With Less Warming: Opportunities from Kigali Amendment Implementation in India.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Plankton may head poleward as a result of global warming

Ocean warming caused by anthropogenic greenhouse-gas emissions will prompt many species of marine plankton to seek out new habitats, in some cases as a matter of survival. ETH Zurich researchers expect many organisms to head to the poles and form new communities—with unforeseeable consequences for marine food webs. The ocean...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#University Of California#California Drought#Lancet Countdown#University Of Washington#The U S Northeast
earth.com

Global warming will have major consequences for lakes

A new study led by Vrije University Brussel (VUB) has found that climate change severely affects lakes all over the world. According to the research team, global changes in lake temperatures and ice cover are not caused by natural climate variability and can only be explained by the massive greenhouse gas emissions that started with the Industrial Revolution.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Wind energy could cut global warming by up to 0.8 degrees C, says report

For the latest climate change science, join the Global Landscapes Forum at COP 26 for GLF Climate (5-7 November, 2021). The amount of wind that blows across the planet could fulfill the world’s electricity demand many times over. Yet 63.3 percent of the world’s electricity was still derived from fossil fuels in 2019, mostly from coal and gas, and this contributed significantly to the roughly 33 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emitted that year.
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Climate reports outline Biden administration fears on global warming

Small increases in global average temperatures since the 1800s pose risks of increased political instability in the developing world, possible food and water shortages, and potentially more military competition in the Arctic but do not represent existential threats to humankind, according to a series of government climate reports that the Biden administration made public Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
UCLA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

FOX40

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy