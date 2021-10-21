CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 6 recap: Who survived Group A ‘Time Warp’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

By Denton Davidson and Marcus James Dixon
 5 days ago
The Group A performers went back in time on Wednesday night’s episode of “ The Masked Singer ” with one contestant getting the boot. During this week’s “Time Warp” hour, Bull, Skunk, Hamster and Pepper sang their hearts out before being introduced to their final wildcard companion: Jester. In the end, which costumed character was forced to unmask in front of America? And did any of the panelists get a first impression guess correct?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 6, titled “Time Warp,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke , Jenny McCarthy , Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates .

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the fifth episode , Group B’s costumes returned to the stage: Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar and Cupcake. After each contestant performed on the big stage, Cupcake received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal legendary singer Ruth Pointer . In her exit interview with Nick Cannon , she revealed there were supposed to be “two cupcakes,” but her sister, Anita Pointer , dropped out because of health concerns. Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:05 p.m. — Prior to kicking off the competition, Nick introduces Soft Serve, a new masked singer singing “This Little Light of Mine.” After a subpar, yet fun performance the dairy treat pulls off his mask and reveals himself to be Emmy winner Leslie Jordan . Leslie will be joining the panelists tonight as a guest in this week’s competition.

8:07 p.m. — Now the Bull is ready to storm the stage. If he could travel back in time it would be to when he took one of his biggest risks and left his stable job to chase his dreams. We see a pile of nails and a photo of Hall & Oates . Like the Fresh Prince, suddenly his life was turned upside down. The Bull found himself alone in a strange new place living in an apartment full of cockroaches. Throughout the segment we see the Bull hold up theatre masks, a windmill and the words “Bull In Rouge.” The rumor around set is that the Bull asks more questions than all the other contestants combined. He’s very, very nosey. It is killing him to not know who he’s up against. He’s been running to the bathroom unexpectedly in hopes of catching someone, but he hasn’t seen anything.

8:12 p.m. — The Bull is performing “Make You Feel My Love,” which was written by Bob Dylan but has been a hit for a host of singers from Garth Brooks to Adele . The Bull is relaxed on a lounger and surrounded by roses as he belts out this romantic standard. He truly is a fantastic vocalist, not just a fun performer. The Bull’s extra clue from the time machine is an old Macintosh computer, which Bull says “made the most annoying sound ever. That sound will forever live rent-free in my head.” Ken guesses that the Bull is actor Taye Diggs . Leslie says his “Call Me Kat” costar Cheyenne Jackson. Jenny names hip-hop star Lil Nas X .

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Pepper. If she could revisit any time in her life it would be when she first hit it big. She was suddenly pulled in a million directions, including interviews, awards shows and red carpets. Sometimes you can get so caught up in the “What’s next?” that you’re not really living in the “What’s now?” As she says she wished she would have enjoyed that time for what it was, we see a trophy and some ancient stone figures. Pepper reveals she signed on to “The Masked Singer” a few days before it started. She’s always believed in magic and sees herself as a bit of a wizard.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Pepper is singing “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande . There’s a sultriness to her voice and this performance is more energetic than her last. She definitely has an ability to belt out the notes with a rock edge. Pepper’s clue from the time machine is an iPod and she says, “All you have to do is plug it in and let’s get the party started!” Jenny says, based on what Pepper said, she thinks Pepper is Pink . Ken guesses Idina Menzel and Nicole thinks it could be Ellie Goulding . Before the next commercial break, Pepper gets a special video message from Courteney Cox , who wishes Pepper luck and tells her, “Do your thing.”

8:25 p.m. — Skunk will travel back to the 90’s to one of her life’s biggest regrets. One night she let her pride stop her from saying “hi” to a loved one. Little did she know, she would never get a chance to see them again. If Skunk could do it all over all she would want to do is give them a hug. But that one hug could have changed the course of history. Tonight Skunk has chosen to sing an upbeat song that celebrates love and reminds her to live in the present with no regrets. Throughout her package, Skunk is at fancy parties sipping on champagne.

8:30 p.m. — Tonight Skunk is singing “Square Biz” by Teena Marie . Skunk can sing anything and sound fantastic. She’s got that husky, soulful voice that stands out in a crowd. I love that she is doing a more upbeat performance tonight and I’m still convinced this has to be Faith Evans . She sounds so much like her! Skunk’s time machine clue is an old-school pager with the numbers 607 on them. She said if someone sent her those three digits it would make her feel like a complete dream girl. Robin mentions that 607 meant “I miss you” if you paged someone that. I do know that DMX had a song called “I Miss You” featuring Faith Evans. Jenny is struck but the words “dream girl” and guesses Jennifer Hudson . Nicole names Cynthia Erivo and Robin guesses Faith Evans.

8:35 p.m. — Hamster is up next and he says if he could go back in time he would go back to a night his wife and he went to an afterparty after a Luis Miguel concert. A date of November 30 is circled on the calendar. Hamster says everyone was at this party including Leonardo DiCaprio , Drew Barrymore and Jerry Seinfeld . Hamster said that when his wife saw Luis Miguel she was ecstatic and that’s probably the only time she’s ever been impressed with anything he’s done in his career. Hamster picks up a bottle of water while saying that tonight his inner Luis Miguel will come out, but he’s nervous because his Spanish is horrible.

8:40 p.m. — Hamster is singing “Sabor a Mi” by Luis Miguel and he’s got a lady friend on the stage next to him to serenade. Despite his nerves, this is probably the best the Hamster has ever sounded. But for as nice as this vocal is, it still doesn’t hold up to his competitors. Will he win over the audience with stage presence? Hamster’s time machine clue is an old portable TV. He never imagined that many years later he would be on one of them with his amigos. Robin guesses Martin Short and Sean Astin . Leslie says Marc Anthony was the first person who came into his mind. Nicole thinks this could be Gabriel Iglesias .

8:45 p.m. — The last singer of the night is the latest wildcard, the Jester. He struts in from stage left and saunters up on stage with a creepy giggle. Jester says he’s been called an icon and you could say he’s changed the course of history. As we see Jester looking over a flock of chickens, he says he’s even been called one of the most influential people of all time. Jester has also been called a scoundrel, offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. In reality, Jester isn’t a bad guy. Jester is here to show the world he is a lovable, sensitive, multifaceted clown who just wants to make you laugh. He will do whatever it takes to entertain this court and that’s no joke!

8:50 p.m. — Jester is singing “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper . He is rocking it up on that stage, but he’s not a very good singer. He’s having a blast and that could be enough to win over the audience. This is wild! Robin is so entertained that he jumps up on the desk to give Jester a standing ovation. Before the usual banter, the panelists must submit their first impression guesses. Jester’s time machine clue is a plaid jacket from 1975. He says, “This is pure styyyyle.” Robin guesses Dee Snider and Jenny concurs. Leslie thinks it’s definitely a comedian and gets British vibes. The name Ricky Gervais is then tossed around followed by Ken’s guess of Roger Daltrey .

8:59 p.m. — The studio audience, panelists and super fans have voted. The singer heading home tonight is Hamster. Prior to his unmasking the panelists will have to reveal their first impression guesses. Robin said Cheech Marin and sticks with it. Jenny chose Andy Richter or Jason Alexander , but now she thinks it’s Rob Schneider . Nicole chose Jason Alexander as well but now she’s convinced this is Gabriel Iglesias. Ken thought it was Bill Murray but now he believes it’s Will Ferrell . Are any of the panelists correct? The Hamster pulls off his head to reveal movie star and comedian Rob Schneider!

