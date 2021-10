HARRISBURG – There are some important deadlines related to PA’s upcoming November 2 election. Today is the deadline for first time voters to register to vote. You can go to register.votesPA.com to fill out an online form. October 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or an absentee ballot. For that, you can go to votesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot. Voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 2. Polls will be open on Election Day November 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO