Week 7 comes with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, both of whom looked great on paper during the offseason. These teams entered this season with aspirations of making a deep run into the playoffs, if not all the way to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, this game now has the feel of a loser-leaves-town scenario, as the Colts (2-4) are two games behind Tennessee in the AFC South and the 49ers (2-3) are in a deep hole in the NFC West with Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams sitting at a combined record of 11-1.

