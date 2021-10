Anthony Joshua’s next fight should he beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch early next year could be against WBA mandatory challenger Robert Helenius, according to his manager. Joshua was comprehensively defeated by Usyk in an unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last month but will look to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against the unbeaten Ukrainian in spring next year. Helenius is set to be named the WBA’s mandatory challenger after he defeated Adam Kownacki in a final eliminator on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder. The WBA is next in line for...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO