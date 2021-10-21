CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in Saluda County

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
 5 days ago

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is in jail in Saluda County after being charged with a crime against a minor.

John Vance Canday has been arrested and charged for criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I commend the dedicated work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and we will use every resource possible to bring those to justice who prey on the young and innocent,” Sheriff Price stated in a social media post.

Canday is currently being held at the Saluda County Detention Center. Bond has been denied.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 7

HueMan1911
5d ago

Harm or Attempted Harm of the Little Ones... Public Hanging within 24 hours of conviction NOTHING LESS

Reply
3
