TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the people who stole several thousands of dollars worth of tools at an East Tulsa business early Friday morning.

Burglary detectives have been able to go through surveillance video that captured the incident. Employees at the business tell FOX23 that the thieves stole more than $150,000 worth of tools as well as cash and a handgun near the register.

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Tulsa business

Police say employees at the business noticed the back door had been pried open.

Officers currently have photos of three people of interest who were spotted in surveillance video at a nearby Quick Trip while using the store owner’s debit card.

Tulsa police posted these details and are asking anyone who may have information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

--->Person 1: A white male wearing a blue, white and black plaid shirt, with go-tee facial hair, brown balding hair, between 6′ and 6′3, weighing between 250-300 pounds. Person 2: A white female in a gray hooding and jeans, sandy blonde hair. Height is around 5′7 to 5′9, 200-230 pounds. Person 3: A white female wearing all black, light colored hair. Suspect vehicle: A burnt orange/dark red Nissan Quest Van, 2003-2009 model with tinted windows.

