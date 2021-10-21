CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Tulsa business

By Mariah Ellis, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the people who stole several thousands of dollars worth of tools at an East Tulsa business early Friday morning.

Burglary detectives have been able to go through surveillance video that captured the incident. Employees at the business tell FOX23 that the thieves stole more than $150,000 worth of tools as well as cash and a handgun near the register.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi4Nt_0cXglzrs00
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Tulsa business

Police say employees at the business noticed the back door had been pried open.

Officers currently have photos of three people of interest who were spotted in surveillance video at a nearby Quick Trip while using the store owner’s debit card.

Tulsa police posted these details and are asking anyone who may have information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0Xf7_0cXglzrs00
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Tulsa business

--->Person 1: A white male wearing a blue, white and black plaid shirt, with go-tee facial hair, brown balding hair, between 6′ and 6′3, weighing between 250-300 pounds. Person 2: A white female in a gray hooding and jeans, sandy blonde hair. Height is around 5′7 to 5′9, 200-230 pounds. Person 3: A white female wearing all black, light colored hair. Suspect vehicle: A burnt orange/dark red Nissan Quest Van, 2003-2009 model with tinted windows.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa restaurant closes for one day after thieves hack bank account

TULSA, Okla. — All locations of a popular Tulsa burger restaurant chain is closed for the day after the owner says someone hacked their bank account and spent thousands on jewelry. The following Facebook post was shared Tuesday morning. FOX23 spoke with the manager of the restaurant’s Catoosa location. Angelica...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by a car, killed in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A man was hit by a car and killed Monday morning in Tahlequah. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 62 and Southgate Drive. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Long of Tahlequah. Long died from...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The police department did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the slain and injured victims. One of the people killed was identified by family members as Jo Acker, a security guard who worked at the mall. Family members said she died while trying to stop the shooter.
BOISE, ID
KRMG

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Crews build foundation of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — The foundation has been laid for the next St. Jude Dream Home. Crews with Shaw Homes poured the concrete this morning. The home is in the Stone Canyon neighborhood in Owasso, across the street from this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. Crews broke ground on the home...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Alligator crawls out of drain at Alabama apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama apartment complex was paid a visit by an unusual guest as children were coming home from school Monday afternoon: an alligator that crawled out of a storm drain. Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving home when...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

Eastern Oklahoma VA offering COVID-19 booster shots

Veterans, spouses of veterans and caregivers of veterans can now get COVID booster shots. The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters on a walk-in basis. In Tulsa, you can go to the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic at 91st and Mingo. People...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy