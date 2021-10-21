CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

IBM Shares Drop on Weaker-Than-Expected Quarterly Revenue

By Jordan Novet, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM's revenue was up slightly as its top two business segments fell short of estimates. After removing the Kyndryl business IBM will spin out next month, revenue at IBM rose 2.5%, which is approaching CEO Arvind Krishna's target of mid-single-digit growth. IBM shares fell as much as 5% in...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Logitech (LOGI) Reports Record Sales in Q2, Misses on Earnings

LOGI - Free Report) on Monday reported record quarterly sales reaching second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues at $1.31 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter (2% on constant currency). However, the top-line results missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. Logitech has been benefiting from the elevated demand for its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Software Business
talkbusiness.net

OZK third quarter income up more than 19%, revenue beats estimates

Little Rock-based Bank OZK posted third quarter net income of $130.285 million, up 19.2% from the $109.241 million in the same quarter of 2020. Earnings per share of $1.01 in the third quarter beat the consensus estimate of 97 cents. Total revenue in the quarter was $281.395 million, up from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Seagate Shares Rise on Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Seagate Technology (STX) - Get Seagate Technology PLC Report shares rose Friday after the disk-drive maker reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter and buoyant guidance for the current quarter. Chief Executive Dave Mosley cited “ongoing demand from cloud data-center customers and strength in the video and image applications markets.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
siliconangle.com

Seagate’s shares jump after quarterly profit more than doubles

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, a major maker of hard drives for enterprise and cloud data centers, jumped more than 5% today after the company posted quarterly results that topped analyst expectations. Seagate has been in business for more than four decades. The company surpassed $100 million in revenues...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Southwest Airlines’ Shares Drop 1.6% Despite Lower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss

Southwest Airlines (LUV), a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets, has reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2021. Shares of the company declined 1.6% and closed at $48.66 on Thursday. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.23 per...
GAS PRICE
smarteranalyst.com

Vicor’s Quarterly Results Disappoint; Shares Drop 4% After-Hours

Shares of Vicor Corporation (VICR) declined 3.8% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the manufacturer of modular power components reported disappointing third-quarter results. Earnings of $0.29 per share missed the Street’s estimate of $0.44 per share. Additionally, revenues of $84.9 million missed the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Nonetheless, the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

IBM Misses on Q3 Revenues: ETFs in Focus

IBM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results wherein it came up with an earnings beat but lagged on revenues. Earnings per share came in at $2.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 but less than the year-ago earnings of $2.58. Revenues grew 0.3% year over year to $17.62 billion and fell short of the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. The revenue miss highlights the challenge of fulfilling the company’s pledge to return to growth this year as it prepares to spin off its low-growth legacy computer services unit. Weak sales in legacy IT management and systems units outweighed robust demand for cloud computing (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came to 99 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $1.04. Total revenue grew 182.7% to $8.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.92 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 213.3% to $7.96 billion. Load factor improved to 78.7% from 58.9% but missed the FactSet consensus of 80.9%. The company said it ended the quarter with about $18 billion of available liquidity. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down about 20% from the same period in 2019, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $9.30 billion implies a 17.8% decline. The stock has dropped 8.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

IBM revenue misses on weakness in legacy infrastructure unit

(Reuters) -IBM on Wednesday missed market estimates for quarterly revenue as its managed infrastructure business suffered from a decline in orders ahead of a spinoff next month, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading. The lower-margin, legacy unit provides technical support to IBM’s clients and has shrunk in recent...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

United Airlines posts higher-than-expected revenue after travel demand rebounds

United Airlines on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected revenue as travelers returned in the summer, despite a hit from the delta variant. The airline didn’t give a timeline for when it would return to profitability. United posted net income of $473 million thanks to a boost from $1.13 billion in federal payroll...
TRAVEL
Street.Com

Manpower Shares Drop as Revenue Trails Analyst Forecasts

ManpowerGroup (MAN) - Get ManpowerGroup Inc. Report shares fell on Tuesday after the staffing-services company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. The Milwaukee company’s profit soared to $97.7 million, or $1.77 a share, in the latest quarter from $10.3 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ManpowerGroup stock drops after profit beats expectations but revenue misses

Shares of ManpowerGroup dropped 3.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the workforce services company reported third-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that came up short, as "strong" demand and a continued economic recovery was tempered by supply chain constraints and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income jumped to $97.7 million, or $1.77 a share, from $10.3 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, earnings per share came to $1.93, above the FactSet consensus of $1.91. Revenue grew 12.1% to $5.14 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $5.30 billion. Cost of services increased 11.1% to $4.29 billion, as gross margin improved to 16.6% from 15.8%. The company said expects fourth-quarter EPS of between $1.99 and $2.07, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $2.04. "Global demand remained strong as our clients continue to look for skilled talent in a tight labor market and leverage our capabilities and workforce solutions expertise that help them achieve their desired business outcomes," said Chief Executive Jonas Prising. The stock has rallied 25.5% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy