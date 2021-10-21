CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

By Ryan Gajewski
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they...

Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.
The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

[Warning: The below contains to MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6 “Time Warp.”]. One of Group A didn’t survive the “Time Warp” or the introduction of another wildcard (the Jester, the creepiest costume yet) in the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer. After singing Luis...
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Cupcake Revealed to Be a Music Legend

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer Season 6 returned for a date night episode, as Group B performed for a second time, along with a new wildcard performer. The singers shared clues about their love lives and chose which judges they would date. At the end of the night, Cupcake...
'The Masked Singer' Recap: Hamster Unmasked as Actor and Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.
A Sweet Reveal! Who Was Eliminated from The Masked Singer Tonight?

Group B came back for “Date Night” on The Masked Singer. It was an episode full of new suitors entering the picture, some building love, and ultimately one mask stood up and being forced to reveal themselves. Check more information about tonight’s episode below. Who got unmasked on the The...
'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Reveals Another Competitor: And Cupcake Is…

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) Wednesday night brought another unmasking on “The Masked Singer,” with Group B taking the stage along with a new wildcard. Banana Split (a two-person costume), Cupcake, Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Caterpillar — the wildcard contestant — all sang their hearts out, but unfortunately, one had to go.
Why Adam Sandler And Other SNL Vets Probably Wouldn't Be On The Masked Singer, According To The Hamster

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
‘The Masked Singer’ reveal : Hear Cupcake’s hits in these great films

CHICAGO - The cupcake got frosted out of the competition in this week’s "The Masked Singer," but if you loved that rich-as-buttercream voice, you’re in luck — you can catch it in many movies and television shows. Stop reading here if you don’t want to know who’s behind the cupcake...
