CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, KS

Axtell teams are 2nd at TVL

marysvilleonline.net
 8 days ago

A bag of chocolate was incentive enough for Axtell cross country runners...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Axtell, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Centralia, KS
City
Wetmore, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvl

Comments / 0

Community Policy