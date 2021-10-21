CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

University suspends fraternity activities after freshman found unresponsive

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
 5 days ago

The University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, has suspended all fraternity activities after a freshman was found unresponsive and after a frat party, school officials said.

Police responded early Wednesday to the local Phi Gamma Delta house after the student was transported to University Hospital, school officials said. Several members of the fraternity are believed to have "consumed significant amounts of alcohol" during the party, school officials said.

The university's police department and its Office of Student Accountability and Support are investigating the incident and criminal charges could be considered, according to Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Missouri.

"We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity," Stackman said in a statement. "As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges."

KMIZ - PHOTO: Banners adorn the campus of University of Missouri, Columnbus, Mo.

Following the incident, the university's Greek student leaders and school officials agreed to halt all fraternity activities, including social events and university-sanctioned activities, amid the investigation.

"We stand in agreement with the actions being taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community," Conner Sibley, president of the university's Interfraternity Council Executive Board, said in a statement.

The university and the Phi Gamma Delta national organization have also temporarily suspended the local chapter, school officials said.

"Following the investigation, we will review the findings and determine if any immediate changes should be made to ensure the safety of students participating in Greek Life activities," Stackman said.

KMIZ - PHOTO: The house for the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at the University of Missouri stands in Columbia, Mo.

The Phi Gamma Delta national organization said it is working with school and local officials and will take "immediate and appropriate action based on the findings of an investigation."

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts, prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery are with our new member and his family," Phi Gamma Delta Executive Director Rob Caudill said in a statement. "Our highest priority is the safety of our members and guests, and we have strict risk management policies related to alcohol use and safety concerns."

In 2016, the university suspended its Kappa Alpha Order chapter for five years due to alcohol-related hazing. The following year, it conducted a review of its Greek life system and released a 24-page report addressed hazing prevention, Greek housing for freshmen and various other topics, according to ABC Columbia affiliate KMIZ .

