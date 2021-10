MOOSE, Wyo. — It's been nearly five months since Cian McLaughlin disappeared in Grand Teton National Park, and his family is begging for help in finding him. The 27-year-old from Ireland vanished while hiking alone on June 8. A hiker recalled seeing McLaughlin heading south toward Taggart Lake in the late afternoon when the two stopped and had a conversation. McLaughlin described where he worked, said he was from Ireland and mentioned he was living in Jackson. The hiker went on his way and did not see McLaughlin again.

