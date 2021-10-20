HOT PURSUIT

A Celebration of Sculpture. Back in 2009, The Tucson Jewish Community Center established a sculpture garden to promote education, art appreciation and general tranquility. And thank goodness they did! This lovely landscaped garden is full of beautiful art. This week, they are debuting nine new sculptures as part of their juried annual outdoor exhibition. Come look at the beautiful work by artists from all over, and enjoy plenty of other activities. There will be live music, gelato (with vegan options available), art demos, paneled artist talks and plenty of celebrating. Really makes for a Sunday well spent. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. Free.
