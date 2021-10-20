HOT PURSUIT

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall usually brings on an internal war for me. I’m constantly fighting the urge to… well, keep my hands from clicking on the furnace in the house. It’s a battle that gets kind of ugly, at times, in our household. My daughter is usually nagging at me to turn on the...

steeledodgenews.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Storm Will Hit The United States This Week

70 million Americans are in the path of a dangerous storm that's headed toward the United States. According to CNN, "The threat zone stretches from the southern Appalachians to New York City, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with some isolated threats of large hail or tornadoes. Flash flooding is another concern. From Massachusetts to New Jersey, flash flood watches will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon."
Click2Houston.com

NOAA 2021-2022 Winter Outlook Hints At Warm, Dry Texas Winter

Houston – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their offical Winter Outlook for the 2021-2022 winter season. The report shows data calling for a La Nina influenced conditions for the second straight winter season. For us in Texas and most of the South, that means above average winter temperatures through the winter months. The graphic below shows a snapshot of who will see a warmer than normal winter:
TEXAS STATE
Seacoast Current

Massive Lithium Deposit Worth $1.5 Billion Just Down the Road from Sunday River

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
kelo.com

Winter is coming… get ready

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter Weather Awareness Day in South Dakota is Wednesday (Oct. 27th) and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and Office of Emergency Management wants you to be ready when winter arrives. The agency says take the time now to prepare your homes and vehicles...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Hot Picks

A Celebration of Sculpture. Back in 2009, The Tucson Jewish Community Center established a sculpture garden to promote education, art appreciation and general tranquility. And thank goodness they did! This lovely landscaped garden is full of beautiful art. This week, they are debuting nine new sculptures as part of their juried annual outdoor exhibition. Come look at the beautiful work by artists from all over, and enjoy plenty of other activities. There will be live music, gelato (with vegan options available), art demos, paneled artist talks and plenty of celebrating. Really makes for a Sunday well spent. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. Free.
TUCSON, AZ
WHO 13

El Niño and La Niña: What they mean for Iowa winters

You may have heard the terms El Niño and La Niña in the past, but what do they mean?  El Niño and La Niña Explained Trade winds along the equator typically blow east to west, pushing warm water in the eastern Pacific Ocean toward Asia. However, sometimes the trade winds weaken and that warm water […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Fire 'stabilized' on cargo ship spewing toxic gas off Canada

The Canadian Coast Guard said Sunday that a fire spewing toxic gas from a container ship had been "stabilized" and that it now planned to deploy firefighters to the vessel to quell the rest of the blaze. The Zim Kingston is anchored off the city of Victoria in British Columbia, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States, according to the marine tracking site MarineTraffic. It was bound for Vancouver when the fire broke out, with the blaze reported to the Coast Guard at around 11:00 pm local time Saturday, CBC News reported. A total of 16 people were evacuated from the ship, with five remaining onboard.
WORLD

