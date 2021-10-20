CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We need to lift relations’ with Colombia – Venezuela President Maduro

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – After two years of mudslinging and ruptured ties, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday it was necessary to repair diplomatic relations with Colombia. Maduro’s statements came hours after Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to pay attention to what...

