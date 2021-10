Doyle "Hooley" Alcorn of Mankato was presented with a Quilt of Valor on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17. Alcorn is a World War II veteran having served with Company B of the 256th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater of Operations during the Battle of the Bulge. The quilt was from the Desire Tobey Sears Chapter NSDAR in thanks for Alcorn's "Service, Sacrifice and Valor." The presentation was made by chapter members Sherry Koster and Kerma Crouse.

