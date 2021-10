DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council approved more than $9 million to a program that will expand housing options for the city’s homeless population. The council unanimously approved the resolution on Monday night. (credit: CBS) The city already has a contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. This funding approval will continue the program. (credit: CBS) The additional funding will allow the organization to provide services to more than 230 people annually.

HOMELESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO