Survivor Recap: I Am Here to Make Friends

Insecure has always existed in the register of fantasy. In many resplendent ways, this is one of the strengths of the series, which ends this year after its fifth season. It’s on display in the glowing beauty with which the various brown skin tones of its cast are lit, making even small moments feel open to glamour and possibility. It’s on display in the bouncy, punchy soundtrack featuring the likes of Anderson.Paak and Too Short. It’s on display in the fluidity of the camerawork from mainstays like director Melina Matsoukas, who helmed the pilot, and cinematographer Ava Berkofsky, who set the style of the series. Style is what this series excels at, but this can leave the show feeling a touch vacuum-sealed from the world whose joys it seeks to reflect because various heavy concerns don’t puncture the bubble of its characters. Even when Issa struggles financially, there’s a disconnect, a weightlessness as her downtrodden struggles are played for laughs or anxiety-inducing discomfort. This trend continues in Insecure’s final season, premiering on HBO Sunday night.
