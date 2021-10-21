CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Survivor Recap: I Am Here to Make Friends

By Joseph Longo
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Shan’s star-making blindside toward JD last week, Survivor doubled down on its love for the Mafia Pastor. She received an episodic holy trinity: An emotional backstory, a smart strategic maneuver, and near-constant screen time. Her Ua tribe is dwindling with only three tribemates left: herself, Genie, and Ricard....

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In Photoshoot For Her 21st Birthday — Watch

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!. We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Insecure Remains Magical and Messy in Its Final Season

Insecure has always existed in the register of fantasy. In many resplendent ways, this is one of the strengths of the series, which ends this year after its fifth season. It’s on display in the glowing beauty with which the various brown skin tones of its cast are lit, making even small moments feel open to glamour and possibility. It’s on display in the bouncy, punchy soundtrack featuring the likes of Anderson.Paak and Too Short. It’s on display in the fluidity of the camerawork from mainstays like director Melina Matsoukas, who helmed the pilot, and cinematographer Ava Berkofsky, who set the style of the series. Style is what this series excels at, but this can leave the show feeling a touch vacuum-sealed from the world whose joys it seeks to reflect because various heavy concerns don’t puncture the bubble of its characters. Even when Issa struggles financially, there’s a disconnect, a weightlessness as her downtrodden struggles are played for laughs or anxiety-inducing discomfort. This trend continues in Insecure’s final season, premiering on HBO Sunday night.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Kyle Richards
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 4 Recap: Fool Me Twice

To obliterate an old saying and to paraphrase a former President and Survivor contestant Jairus “JD” Robinson on tonight’s episode: Fool me once, shame on you…fool me twice…look, you can’t fool me twice.” JD definitely played the fool at this week’s Tribal Council, after emerging super-villain Shan got him to once again part ways with […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 4 Recap: Fool Me Twice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Canyon News

“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘The Strategist Or The Loyalist’

HOLLYWOOD—Yes, last week’s boot of JD from the UA tribe on “Survivor 41” was predictable, but what would transpire with only three members on the tribe left was anyone’s guess. This week’s episode, ‘The Strategist or the Loyalist’ saw UA celebrating day-10 in the game, damn it seems things are moving at a record pace. Genie was focused on looking for that ‘Beware Idol,’ but I’m not sure she should be spilling the tea that she found it. I mean Shan was smart about not opening the supposed idol out of fear of someone having more power than her.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Go Instagram Official With Their Breakup

Well, well, well, The Bachelorette has produced … another bachelorette. Two months after Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’s engagement aired on season 17 of ABC’s reality competition show, the pair have announced that they are breaking up. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the couple wrote in matching statements posted to Instagram. While Thurston’s split with Greg Grippo was marked by drama — literally, accusations of acting — this breakup is allegedly an amicable one. Thurston and Moynes said that they “forever want the best for one another” and hope that fans support their decision to separate. Both posted the news alongside a photo of both of them smiling. Thurston chose a black-and-white shot with Moynes to memorialize the short-lived relationship, and Clare Crawley (someone who knows a thing or two about a Bachelor Nation breakup) left a heart emoji in her comments. Let the archiving of cute couple posts begin.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Jd#Survivor#Mafia
Vulture

Are the Characters of Insecure Okay?! Going Into Season 5?

With a new season of Insecure finally upon us after a 16-month hiatus that’s felt more like 16 years, you may be racking your brain trying to remember how much Issa and Molly still like each other, whose man is still in the picture, and whether Kelli is still listening to herself on her own podcast. Fear not — ahead of this Sunday’s season premiere, we’re here to give you the rundown of who’s killing it in life and who’s on the verge of a mental breakdown. And in honor of the episode titles of this season of Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series — “Reunited, Okay?!”, “Growth, Okay?!”, “Pressure, Okay?!”, etc. — we’re giving each character a verdict of “Okay?!” or not so much.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Friends Star James Michael Tyler Has Died

James Michael Tyler, who played barista Gunther on Friends, died Sunday morning. He was 59. Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and the disease had advanced too far for him to participate in the Friends reunion on HBO Max. Earlier this year, Tyler had disclosed his diagnosis and (per Variety) become a champion of early detection of the disease via blood test. “Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test,” he said on The Today Show. “It’s easily detectable.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Love Life’s New Season Is a Charmer

As the debilitatingly indecisive Chidi on The Good Place, William Jackson Harper was technically a romantic lead. But the afterlife love story between Chidi and Kristen Bell’s Eleanor was just one crucial element in a sitcom that had many. Plus, Chidi was such a nerded-up philosophy genius that, in that role, Harper didn’t necessarily come across as an actor destined for a rom-com. But he very much belongs in one, as proven by his performance in the second season of HBO Max’s Love Life, an unequivocal romance in which he gets to show off his full charms as a leading man.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Variety

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Premiere: Did Issa and Lawrence’s Relationship Survive That Baby Bombshell?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Reunited Okay?!,” the fifth season premiere of “Insecure.” For the last few weeks, “Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae has been focused on toasting the end of the show, basking in the last few moments when the final season is known only to her and the cast and crew behind the show. “That’s why I’m so bent on celebrating. I’m like let’s celebrate when y’all like it right now. Let’s celebrate the nostalgia before all hell breaks loose,” Rae tells Variety with a laugh. “People are gonna have many opinions about the second...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Succession’s Natalie Gold Knows ‘You Can Never Really Get Out’ of the Roy Family

Before season three of Succession, the last viewers had seen of Rava Roy, Kendall’s estranged wife, was back at Shiv’s wedding in the season-one finale. But try as she might to get herself and their kids away from his unpredictable, often drug-fueled behavior, she can’t escape the machinations of the Roy family forever. “In my head, it’s always been a little mafia-esque,” Natalie Gold, who plays Rava, told Vulture. “You can never really get out.”
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy