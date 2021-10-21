Survivor Recap: I Am Here to Make Friends

Well, well, well, The Bachelorette has produced … another bachelorette. Two months after Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’s engagement aired on season 17 of ABC’s reality competition show, the pair have announced that they are breaking up. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the couple wrote in matching statements posted to Instagram. While Thurston’s split with Greg Grippo was marked by drama — literally, accusations of acting — this breakup is allegedly an amicable one. Thurston and Moynes said that they “forever want the best for one another” and hope that fans support their decision to separate. Both posted the news alongside a photo of both of them smiling. Thurston chose a black-and-white shot with Moynes to memorialize the short-lived relationship, and Clare Crawley (someone who knows a thing or two about a Bachelor Nation breakup) left a heart emoji in her comments. Let the archiving of cute couple posts begin.

