Put Boston heavy rockers Gozu on your list of bands eyeing up a release for 2022. I just did, anyhow. The four-piece will follow-up 2018’s Equilibrium (review here) not a moment too soon, and it seems as well they’re set to do so with a lineup change under their collective belt. Seth Botos, also of Lesser Glow, becomes the fourth to sit atop the throne on drums for the band, following in the stomping and swinging and every now and then bashing you right over the head footsteps of Barry Spillberg, Mike Hubbard and Pat Queenan (lest we forget Alex Fewell did a couple shows in there too). Significant company to keep, as just about anybody who’s heard a Gozu record can attest, myself included.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO