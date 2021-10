In the few months after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana — some of the darkest days of the pandemic comprised of closed doors, stay-at-home orders and rising angst — health care workers battled the novel coronavirus under a bevy of unknowns. Jeray Jarreau, a lawyer from Larose, saw the toll the virus was taking on her friends in the medical field.

