Ed Sheeran Fears His Daughter Will Suffer From Depression

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran recently sat down with a Swedish T.V. show to discuss how depression has affected his life and says he wouldn’t want his daughter to “feel sad and not know why.”. Sheeran...

People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Big Problem Ed Sheeran Has Eating In The US

With tons of global hits in his repertoire, Ed Sheeran never spends too much time at home in the U.K. Whether he is selling out stadiums on world tours, collaborating with Taylor Swift again, or performing at Coachella, the English singer-songwriter often finds himself in America. And when he does, he always makes sure to make a visit to Taco Bell at least once during the trip (via Audacy). "We don't get Taco Bell in England at all. Most things here you get in England," Sheeran explained to the radio group before clarifying, "I like Mexican food, but I like Tex-Mex more than I like Mexican food just because of the spices."
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Ed Sheeran’s Unusual Gift To New Parents

Ed Sheeran says he gives 10 frozen lasagnas to new parent pals because he knows they’ll be too tired to cook. The father of a 13-month-old, says his priority in the gift is for the exhausted parents. In a recent interview with Mirror, he said, “Everyone sends stuff to the babies firstly, but they always forget about the mother.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ed Sheeran
Mashed

The Emergency Condiment Ed Sheeran Carries With Him

Unless you live under a rock, you are probably familiar with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. Like many musical prodigies, the English singer-songwriter's love affair with music began at a very young age. Sheeran began singing in church when he was just four years old and learned to play guitar when he was 11 (via Planet Radio). While he pursued his passion for music for many years, including releasing music on his own, his big break came in 2011 with the release of "The A-Team," the lead single from his debut studio album. In the first week of its release, the single sold 58,000 copies and was the top 10 song in eight countries. Today, Sheeran is one of the bestselling artists in the world and practically a household name.
MUSIC
KXLY

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has coronavirus

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has coronavirus. The ‘Bad Habits’ singer revealed at the weekend he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he’s now revealed he’s self-isolating with 14-month-old daughter Lyra but away from wife Cherry because the tot has also contracted the virus, while his spouse is currently negative. Ed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Ed Sheeran makes endearing comment about 1-year-old daughter on 'The Voice'

Ed Sheeran is a pretty private guy, but the singer just opened up about what it's like to be away from his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica, when he has to travel for work. The 30-year-old musician, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last year, appeared on "The...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid

Ed Sheeran was forced to pull out of his work commitments after testing positive for Covid-19, and he is now self-isolating at his family home in Suffolk. While Ed is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the singer spends the majority of his time in Suffolk with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica. The vast estate is worth £3.7million ($5million) and has the nickname "Sheeran-ville" - take a look inside...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran says he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. The chart-topping musician said in a post on his Instagram page that he would continue to give planned interviews and performances from home. Sheeran, who lives near Framlingham in Suffolk, said: "Apologies to anyone I've let down, be safe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19, Makes Major Shift to His Upcoming Plans

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19, as TMZ noted. On Sunday, the singer shared the announcement via Instagram. Because of his diagnosis, he is making changes regarding his upcoming commitments. Sheeran began his message by saying that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently "self-isolating and following government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Sends Love To COVID Positive Ed Sheeran

Kelly Clarkson is sending love to her friend and The Voice mentor Ed Sheeran after learning that Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. After testing positive for COVID, Sheeran’s Saturday Night Live performance is up in the air since he could still be COVID positive when he’s scheduled to appear on November 6th.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ed Sheeran Says He Bonds With Eminem Over Their Love For Cassettes

Ed Sheeran says that he and Eminem have bonded over their mutual love for collecting old cassettes. In a recent interview with the BBC, Sheeran explained that they recently discussed an old LL Cool J tape. “I collect cassettes and I’ve got Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and they are...
MUSIC
Webster County Citizen

Ed Sheeran plans to record TV interview in his pub

Ed Sheeran is planning to conduct a TV interview from his pub after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The 30-year-old singer is scheduled to appear on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' in the coming days, but Ed - who is turning his garden pub, The Lancaster Lock, into a makeshift TV studio - has been forced to change his plans after recently being diagnosed with the virus.
CELEBRITIES

