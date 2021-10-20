Non-Surgical Options For Cruciate Ligament Tears In Dogs

Heat and cold therapy is a pain-relieving treatment that is non-invasive and non-addictive. It is used to relax muscles, improve blood circulation, and reduce inflammation. The most effective, low-cost, and quick-relief treatment is heat and cold therapy. Swelling and inflammation are caused by various types of injuries, for which ice application reduces blood flow to the area, lowering swelling and inflammation. Heat therapy helps to relax ligaments and muscles by increasing blood flow, which supplies nutrients and oxygen. Electric or microwave heating pads, a hot water bath, or gel packs can be used to provide heat. Cold therapy, on the other hand, uses ice or cold gel packs. Strains, sprains, and bruises that occur during intense physical or athletic training sessions respond well to heat and cold therapy.

