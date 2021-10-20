Falcons' Ridley 'flying around' in return after missing week

Through the first five games, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-3, and have faced two teams with playoff appearances last season, both of which resulted in losses. Other than the first game of the season, the Falcons offense has shown flashes of a high-scoring offense that can compete in shootouts. They’ve also seemed stagnant at times, struggling to push the ball down the field and capitalize on opportunities. Over the past four games, the Falcons haven’t faced a defense ranking in the top half of the league for points allowed and have only scored 30 points in one game thus far. They’re averaging 21 points a game this season which is in the bottom third of the NFL.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO