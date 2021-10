Doniphan County health officials say the county will begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now that the state of Kansas has approved the booster vaccine. The Doniphan County Health Department says any adult who is at least 65 years old and has completed the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago is eligible for the booster shot. Those who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 single-shot vaccine are eligible two months after receiving the vaccination.

