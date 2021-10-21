CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership of a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement.

Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation.

"This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said in a statement.

