Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

By Melissa Roberto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo vixen Tawny Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed. Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy....

Comments / 170

whitesale
5d ago

may she rest in peace. so many great memories of her and MTV before it became a teenage pregnancy fantasy channel.

Reply(3)
86
Marshall Neal
5d ago

Why do I always think first that she died from the vaccine? It's not a stretch to think that. Figure it out. The shot is killing so many more then they're telling you.

Reply(29)
51
Jennifer Wood
5d ago

ok, sounds more drug induced, than natural. hydrocodone, mirtazapine, and benzos?

Reply(5)
48
 

