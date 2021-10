CHATEAUGAY — Chateaugay girls soccer’s Olivia Cook notched her fifth hat trick of the season, in a 4-0 win over Tupper Lake on Wednesday. The Bulldogs netted all their goals in the first half, with sophomore forward Ali Johnston getting them started in the game’s opening minute. Cook proceeded to score her three goals within the span of the next 25 minutes. Chateaugay, which outshot Tupper Lake 26-3 on goal, led with the game’s final tally at halftime. The Bulldogs’ Kaelyn Morgan finished with three saves while the Lumberjacks’ Libby Gillis made 22 stops.

