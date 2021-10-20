CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show us your pets!

By Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want to see your pets...

94.5 KATS

Cute Halloween Costumes For Your Pets

I truly envy those who can dress their cats and dogs up in little Halloween costumes. My cats are not cooperative and my dog acts like she's being absolutely tortured. Enjoy your charmed life full of dogs dressed up like cowboys and cats dressed like pizza. You are truly living the dream, so I've put together a list of super cute costumes to add to your pet's ever-expanding Halloween wardrobe!
SFGate

6 ways to keep your pets safer this fall

(BPT) - Americans are passionate about many things — but would it surprise you to learn that pets rank at the top of the list? A whopping 90.5 million households, or approximately 70% of all American households, own at least one pet, and they play a significant role in our lives. So it’s no surprise that 95% of owners consider their pets to be family members, investing in their care, training, comfort, health and happiness. As the seasons change, this is the perfect time to protect your furry family members from fire and carbon monoxide (CO) risks that come along with this time of year. Follow these tips to keep your pet safer as temperatures start to drop.
wfxb.com

Do Your Research Before You Fly with a Pet

The holiday travel season is quickly approaching and if you’re one of the 23 million Americans who got a dog or cat during the pandemic, you might be thinking about taking them with you when you fly. Here are some things to prepare for before bringing your pet on a plane.
The Independent

How to keep your pet safe on Halloween

Halloween can be a fun time for all the family – but it may not be as enjoyable an occasion for our furry friends due to the propensity for costumes and fireworks to be involved. Some tips to make sure Halloween can also be enjoyed by your pets include creating...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pet tales: Make sure Halloween doesn't become a horror show for your pets

Scary stuff is a large part of Halloween fun, but only the “good” scary stuff where no one gets hurt. Glow sticks, fake spider webs, silicon “body parts,” chocolate and other sweet treats pose real health threats to dogs and cats and can be scary for the people who love them.
The Ledger

Preparing for final goodbye to your pet

One of the most heartbreaking duties that we as veterinarians perform is helping our terminally ill or suffering patients die painlessly and with dignity. There is a growing need for palliative and hospice care for our pets and many veterinarians are starting to offer those services. When we talk about...
foxsanantonio.com

Show us your Spooktacular decorations!

SAN ANTONIO - Spooky season has arrived and we want to see your spooktacular decorations! Are you ready for Halloween? Alison Bagley in Hill Country Village sure is! She has skeletons doing everything from walking their spiders... To playing golf... Riding on a scooter... Lounging in a hammock... Playing tennis...
HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, TX
The Dominion Post

Local pets need your help this month

By Erin CleavengerNewsroom@DominionPost.com October is the perfect time to open your heart and your home to a new family member. Every year in October, the American Humane Society and th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Laramie Live

Downtown Laramie Wants to See Your Pets Costumes!

As the spookiest day of the year gets closer, Downtown Laramie is offering an opportunity to get your pets a sweet treat as well!. The Creature Feature Contest goes on til the 27th! Submit your pet's photo in their best Halloween costume for a chance to win a pet-themed prize!
LARAMIE, WY
wfxb.com

Tips for Parenting Your Pets: When Your Dog Runs the Other Way

Today’s (Thursday Tips) tips are all about the pets! Our fur babies bring us so much joy but figuring out how to parent them can bring just as much challenges as rearing our own kids sometimes. Hair balls solution. If your cat is constantly coughing up hair balls, help ease...
vivaglammagazine.com

Top 6 Accessories To Get For Your Pet Bird

Birds are adorable creatures that many people love to keep as pets. These animals can be brilliant and social if you take the time to train them correctly. As with any pet, it is essential to ensure they have everything they need for a happy life. This includes things like food, water, shelter, toys, and of course, accessories.
wlen.com

Tips to Protect your Pets from the Winter Weather

Lenawee County, MI – As local residents gear-up for the cold winter months, so should our pets, and WLEN News is sharing some ways to protect your furry family members from the freezing temperatures. According to the website, humanesociety.org, there are many ways to achieve this:. Keep your pets inside...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
travelexperta.com

What Are the Benefits of Making Your Hotel Pet-Friendly?

Bringing a pet along during a holiday trip may still seem like an unusual thing for most people, but it’s slowly becoming a consideration for owners who don’t want to leave their companion animals to a sitter. Traditionally, hotels have protocols to follow, especially in terms of sanitation and accommodating all types of guests with varying preferences. In some instances, this makes bringing pets to the hotel a non-negotiable. However, as times change, so do consumers’ attitudes.
McAlester News

Nominate your pet for our pet calendar

Nominate your favorite pets to be considered in a vote to be featured in a pet calendar!. Anyone can nominate their pet for consideration by sending us a picture with the pet’s name, the owners’ names, city of residence, and the pet’s favorite treat. Send us your nominations in an...
psychologytoday.com

How Pets Help Us Grieve

There’s lots of research showing that pets help to ease the grieving process for humans. For example, petting a dog increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, which lowers the stress, anxiety, and depression associated with grieving. In Jenna Blum’s touching new memoir, Woodrow on the Bench, she opens up about how her beloved black Lab, the “George Clooney of dogs,” helped her through a difficult time after her mom died. And then, in a full circle of love, Jenna cared for Woodrow during his final days. Here’s more from Jenna:
MotorBiscuit

Is It Illegal to Drive With a Pet on Your Lap?

It isn’t uncommon to see someone driving along with a dog looking out the driver’s seat window rather than in the back with a pet carrier. You may have also been tempted to do it yourself. For many pet owners, it begins as a way to calm the dog down on a first car ride or something similar. However, it does make us question whether driving with a pet on your lap complies with car safety measures. Beyond that, is driving with a dog in your lap legal or not?
WCIA

Late freeze may impact your pet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The first freeze is projected to happen later than normal this year, which means pesks like mosquitoes could be sticking around longer and that could impact your pets. A veterinarian says owners need to continue giving their pets heartworm medicine. Doctor Todd Lykins says fleas and ticks are especially dangerous this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
probuilder.com

Are You Doing Enough in Your Houses for Pet Owners?

Well, some airports are. Deryl Patterson, of Housing Design Matters, shares observations, like pet relief stations, and other features she saw recently at the airport in Washington, D.C., that can be applied to housing design. For example:. A few years back, it was not uncommon to see folks sitting on...
WASHINGTON, DC

