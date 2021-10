The Lady Indians played host to George Walton in the Region 8-A Private semifinals on Thursday evening, earning a 3-1 win to advance to the region championship. The Lady Indians (22-10) had an impressive first set win of 29-27. TFS battled back from down nine points at one point. George Walton went on an 8-1 to open it up before Sarah Jennings notched a kill to end the run. Throughout the set, the entire team contributed as Tallulah Falls came back to earn the first set win.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO