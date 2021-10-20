CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking down dirty money in new drama Tracer with Im Shi-wan, Go Ah-sung

By tineybeanie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stills of Im Shi-wan (Run On) have been released for upcoming drama Tracer. In addition, it was recently reported that Go Ah-sung (Life on Mars) would be the latest addition to the cast, which already includes big names like Sohn Hyun-joo (Itaewon...

Soompi

Im Siwan Is Focused On Tracking Down The Truth In Upcoming Revenge Drama

Im Siwan’s new drama “Tracer” (literal title) has revealed a first glimpse of the star in character!. “Tracer” is a new wavve original drama about revenge with the setting of the National Tax Service. Im Siwan will star as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung will star as Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on.
allkpop.com

Netizens are criticizing the new tvN drama 'Melancholia' starring Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun

TvN's new drama 'Melancholia' starring Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun is garnering attention through the new character poster that was recently revealed. On October 15, the production team of tvN's 'Melancholia' revealed the two main character's posters. Im Soo Jung is returning to the screen through this drama for the first time in two years as she has last appeared in the drama 'Search: WWW' back in 2019.
Soompi

Shin Hyun Been Makes Go Hyun Jung Feel Unsettled In Tense Encounter For New Drama “Reflection Of You”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reflection of You” released new stills of Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been!. “Reflection of You” will follow the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed. Shin Hyun Been will star as Goo Hae Won, who grew up with a beautiful youth. However, she is deeply hurt from her brief meeting with Jung Hee Joo, and she discovers that the wound only continues to fester as time passes. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting.
rockpapershotgun.com

Gears Tactics and Dirty Bomb devs working on a new sci-fi game

Splash Damage, the folks who made Gears Tactics and Brink, have announced they're working on a new sci-fi game. They've worked on a number of series created by other developers over the years, including Wolfenstein and Gears, but haven't made their own PC game since Dirty Bomb in 2014. It'll be interesting to see what they have in store - perhaps a first-person shooter like Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory? Or maybe something more strategic, given Gears Tactics' success.
Soompi

“Jirisan” Writer Introduces Supporting Cast Members Sung Dong Il, Go Min Si, Oh Jung Se, And More

Written by Kim Eun Hee, “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo, her rookie partner who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred on the mountain.
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung Lock Eyes And Connect On An Emotional Level In Upcoming Drama “Melancholia”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” released new stills of Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
dramabeans.com

Kim Soo-hyun remembers One Ordinary Day in new teaser with Cha Seung-won

A new video teaser has been released for Coupang Play’s upcoming crime drama One Ordinary Day, featuring its lead actors Kim Soo-hyun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay) and Cha Seung-won (Hwayugi). The drama’s story takes us through the justice system of South Korea by following the character played by...
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Dismayed at the New Character Posters for tvN Drama Melancholia Showing Im Soo Jung as Teacher and Lee Do Hyun as Student Staring at Each Other Intently

I understand that a story is a story and sometimes it’s taboo or uncomfortable. But in those instances the story doesn’t try to normalize or make it right, it’s narrating something as is. I don’t know which path upcoming tvN drama Melancholia will take, a story about a math teacher at a prestigious private school and her connection with a math prodigy high school student. Will it be merely admiration and kindred spirits during the school years and then romance after he becomes an adult, or will the romance be implied or explicit when she’s teaching him, and if so what does the story want us viewers to feel about it. I know if ANY teacher stared at my 16 year old son the way Im Soo Jung is staring at 17 year old (in the drama) Lee Do Hyun I would rush to that classroom and beat her senseless legal ramifications be damned. It makes me so uncomfortable, as it does to the K-netizens who have been quite upset and unhappy with the new character posters for that reason. The tagline in Lee Do Hyun’s poster says “Teacher or math, neither I can like.” So he likes her already, I hope she doesn’t like him back when she’s teaching him, major sigh.
dramabeans.com

Jeon So-min betrays Song Yoon-ah in new promos for Show Window: Queen’s House

Channel A’s upcoming mystery melo Show Window: Queen’s House has released new posters and a video teaser featuring lead actors: Song Yoon-ah (Graceful Friends), Lee Sung-jae (Diary of a Prosecutor), and Jeon So-min (Hee-soo, Top Star Yoo Baek). The story is centered around Song Yoon-ah’s character who meets Jeon So-min...
dramabeans.com

Wie Ha-joon courted to be leading man in Little Women

After the success of Squid Game, it looks like Wie Ha-joon’s first leading role is just around the corner — hooray! He’s being courted to join Little Women alongside Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells) and Nam Ji-hyun (The Witch’s Diner, You Have Driven Off Course). Based on the Western classic novel by Louisa May Alcott of the same name, the drama adaptation of Little Women is centered around the lives of three sisters.
dramabeans.com

The King’s Affection

Old feelings resurface as our princely heroine reunites with her first love. But they’re not kids anymore — now our heroine’s got royal responsibilities on her shoulders and a deep-rooted fear in her heart. She can’t afford to be around the one person that could ruin it all. Unfortunately for her, he can’t afford to leave.
