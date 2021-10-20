Tracking down dirty money in new drama Tracer with Im Shi-wan, Go Ah-sung

I understand that a story is a story and sometimes it’s taboo or uncomfortable. But in those instances the story doesn’t try to normalize or make it right, it’s narrating something as is. I don’t know which path upcoming tvN drama Melancholia will take, a story about a math teacher at a prestigious private school and her connection with a math prodigy high school student. Will it be merely admiration and kindred spirits during the school years and then romance after he becomes an adult, or will the romance be implied or explicit when she’s teaching him, and if so what does the story want us viewers to feel about it. I know if ANY teacher stared at my 16 year old son the way Im Soo Jung is staring at 17 year old (in the drama) Lee Do Hyun I would rush to that classroom and beat her senseless legal ramifications be damned. It makes me so uncomfortable, as it does to the K-netizens who have been quite upset and unhappy with the new character posters for that reason. The tagline in Lee Do Hyun’s poster says “Teacher or math, neither I can like.” So he likes her already, I hope she doesn’t like him back when she’s teaching him, major sigh.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO