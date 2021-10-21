CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New spot to replace The Blind Pig at base of Panorama Towers

By Heidi Knapp Rinella
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“MasterChef” winner Shaun O’Neale, executive chef, and Benjamin Browning, an award-winning mixologist, plan to open Larrea Nov. 13 at the Panorama Towers on Dean Martin Drive. The new “social dining” spot will be on the ground floor at...

