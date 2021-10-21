New spot to replace The Blind Pig at base of Panorama Towers

Flower Burger, the ultra-colorful Italian export known for its bright food and big flavors, has moved from ghost kitchen to brick and mortar restaurant in the city of West Hollywood. The company, which has multiple locations overseas from Milan to France to the Netherlands, opens this week at 640 N. Robertson serving its own proprietary vegan patties with pink, purple, and other shaded buns and sauces to match. The fast casual space, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. or later starting October 21, offers two dozen indoor seats and a few more outside, with neon-tinged art from artist Kyle Thomas throughout. The opening menu for Flower Burger in West Hollywood is below.
