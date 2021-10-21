New spot to replace The Blind Pig at base of Panorama Towers

I’ve never been a fan of rules. If I were, I probably wouldn’t have ended up in this career. But in pasta cooking, there are several I consider indisputable and essential—rules so easy to follow, so logical, even I don’t mind living by them. Do not put oil in the water I wish I could go back in time and reprimand the first person who put this advice to writing. Please do not do this. You want your pasta to absorb the sauce; adding oil pitches a barrier that prevents that from happening. Do add salt to your pot . . . and...

