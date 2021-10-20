CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Centre FFA members take second in soil competition

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Centre FFA member Julia Brunner marks her scantron after evaluating the soil profile in the pit...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
times-gazette.com

Black River FFA members attend Greenhand Camp

On Sept. 26-28, eight members of the Black River FFA Chapter attended Greenhand Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County. Greenhand Camp provides first-year members an introduction to the FFA, and allows them to work closely with their home chapter and to focus on goal setting for the coming year.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

October FFA Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The October 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jadyn Bair. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Ron and Mindy Bair of Casstown. Bair had a successful 2021 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
peakofohio.com

Triad FFA Students Compete in Soil Judging Career Development Events

Members of the Triad FFA chapter recently competed in the Champaign County Soil Judging Career Development Event. The FFA chapter is part of Ohio Hi-Point’s Agriculture satellite program at Triad High School. In the rural contest, students evaluated soil for agricultural properties. They determined if the soil was suitable for...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
capitalpress.com

Oregon FFA members ready to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo

Thousands upon thousands of blue and gold FFA jackets will fill the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., for the 94th National FFA Convention taking place Oct. 27-30. Approximately 60,000-plus FFA members attend the National FFA Convention & Expo annually, as the convention is focused on growing the next generation of leaders.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Soil Erosion#Textures#Permeability#Log In
dewittobserver.com

DeWitt Central FFA members attend Greenhand conference

Each year, the southeast district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Greenhand Fire Up Conferences for FFA members in the southeast district. Clear Creek Amana High School welcomed FFA chapters from all over the southeast district Friday, Oct. 15. The DeWitt Central FFA Chapter took 24 eager Greenhands to...
DEWITT, IA
agrinews-pubs.com

FFA Corner: FFA members focus on goal cards during chapter visits

The very end of September and the rest of the fall is an exciting time for Illinois FFA as the state officer team gears up for chapter visits. Each year, major state officers, section presidents and section officers do their best to visit each of the 359 chapters throughout the 25 sections in Illinois. The state officers are already traveling to different sections to visit schools.
POLITICS
agrinews-pubs.com

FFA member completes research projects focused on cattle reproduction

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. — Lizzie Schafer chooses science fair projects that will provide results to benefit people. “That’s the most rewarding part, knowing that my results are benefiting the producers,” said Schafer, who is one of four finalists for a FFA national proficiency award in the area of agriscience research — animal systems. “I don’t just want to do a project. I want it to benefit people in some way directly.”
TAYLORVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mount Vernon News

Utica FFA participates in District Soils CDE

UTICA – On Tuesday, Sept. 28, members of the Utica FFA chapter traveled to Howard for the District 7 Ag and Urban Soils Career Development Events (CDE). Students who were on the urban team evaluated soil for buildings with basements, sewage treatment systems, driveways and local roads, and lawns, gardens and landscaping. Students who participated in ag soils looked at risk factors for erosion, compaction, water quality and soil health limitations. All students evaluated four soils pits and took a general knowledge test and a soil survey test.
UTICA, OH
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone FFA Members Attend Fall Leadership Conference

Nine Tyrone Area FFA Chapter members attended the FFA Fall Leadership Conference at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona on October 5th. Over 500 people from chapters all over Pennsylvania attended. This conference was hosted by the Pennsylvania state FFA officers and gives chapter members a chance to work with and learn from others and make friends.
TYRONE, PA
nevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada FFA places 9th in soils judging

A team of four Nevada FFA members placed ninth out of 53 teams at the North Central District FFA soils evaluation contest held on Oct. 6 at the Smeltzer Learning Farm near Otho. Students on Nevada’s team No. 1 included Nick Larson, Galaxie Cable, Ariana Chappell and Rowan Steele. Larson...
NEVADA STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton FFA Takes Part In District Dairy Cattle Judging Contest

2021 DAIRY CATTLE JUDGING TEAM … Left to right: Grace Schroeder, Holly Stark, Cory Herman, Carolyn Herman, Blake Flower, Casey Everetts, Gretchen Keppeler, Trinity Slabaugh, Makayla Keppeler, Giselle Romero, Jay Dockery, and Adyn Herman. (PHOTO PROVIDED) On October 14, Edgerton FFA members participated in our district dairy cattle judging contest...
AGRICULTURE
eparisextra.com

Prairiland FFA Members place at Longview FFA Invitational Leadership Development Event Contest || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Congratulations to the Prairiland FFA Members who competed at the Longview FFA Invitational Leadership Development Event Contest on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Maegan Martinez competed in Senior Creed. Cezil Calvillo and Scout Nation both advanced to the finals in Greenhand Creed. Scout finished fifth overall, and Cezil finished tenth overall. Greenhand Quiz with Karlie Harp, Addison Bulls, Sam Anderson, and Heather Rogers received first place. Addison Bulls also receive high point individual in quiz, along with Sam receiving third and Karlie receiving eighth place individually. Greenhand Chapter Conducting with Addison Bulls, Allison Choate, Karlie Harp, DJ Ledbetter, Emma Morton, and Sam Anderson received fourth place. Senior Skills Demonstration with Annie Moore, Corbin Branham, and Ty Shannon received first place. Public Relations with Cadie Gray, Keeley Webb, Aubree Phillips, and Reese Bassano received first place. Radio Broadcasting with Emerson Penny, Keegan Forry, and Corbin Branham received second place. Ag Advocacy with Julieanna Hamill, Emma Allison, Jessica Francis, Reese Bassano, and Keegan Forry received fourth place. Senior Quiz with Brooklyn Ladd, Randee Maull, and Laken Dawson received sixth place as a team and Laken received eighth senior quiz individual. Senior Chapter Conducting with Jessica Francis, Lexi Smith, Emerson Penny, Randee Maull, Laken Dawson, and Aubree Phillips received sixth place.
LONGVIEW, TX
capitalpress.com

Hermiston FFA plans trip to national competition

HERMISTON, Ore. — Three teams of Hermiston High School FFA students are leaving next week to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Sandy McKay, Hermiston High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, is in his second year with FFA. He said the school’s FFA is able to send youths to national competition every two or three years.
HERMISTON, OR
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana FFA Member Aspires For National Office

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 18, 2021) — Notre Dame freshman Derick Williams is competing against 39 of the United States’ most elite young agriculture leaders for one of six National FFA officer positions. Williams was selected by a state nomination committee to serve as the National FFA Officer candidate on behalf of Indiana. The officers selected will be announced during the final session of the National FFA Convention & Expo, taking place Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
pawneenews.com

FFA news

Pawnee City’s Hayden Binder and Tyler Tegtmeier are National FFA finalists for their Agriscience Fair Project that they did in class last year. Their project studied root and shoot growth of two different NC+ corn hybrids at three different amounts of moisture. They found the average rainfall for Pawnee County in the county soil survey and converted that amount to milliliters and watered the…
PAWNEE CITY, NE
waynedailynews.com

Northeast FFA Land Judging Results, Top Seven Schools Advance To State Competition

HOWELLS – Earlier this month several northeast Nebraska schools participated in the Northeast Area FFA Land Judging Contest. According to a release from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, a team from Wisner-Pilger High School finished first with the top score of 1,251 points. Team members were Sydney Porter, Spencer Batenhorst, Taylor Scholting and Beau Ruskamp.
HOWELLS, NE
escalontimes.com

Escalon FFA Takes Part In Delta Valley Section Contest

On Wednesday, October 6, twelve Escalon FFA students competed at the Delta Valley Section Opening and Closing Contest. The two teams were filled with sophomores, juniors and seniors. This was our first FFA event of the year, so we were very excited to have the opportunity to mingle with our fellow members within the section. In this competition the two teams compete against other schools within our section to see who can replicate the FFA’s Opening Closing Ceremony successfully. It is a great way for our students to practice their speaking skills for their future speaking competitions.
ESCALON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy