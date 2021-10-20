Centre FFA members take second in soil competition

Congratulations to the Prairiland FFA Members who competed at the Longview FFA Invitational Leadership Development Event Contest on Monday, October 18th, 2021. Maegan Martinez competed in Senior Creed. Cezil Calvillo and Scout Nation both advanced to the finals in Greenhand Creed. Scout finished fifth overall, and Cezil finished tenth overall. Greenhand Quiz with Karlie Harp, Addison Bulls, Sam Anderson, and Heather Rogers received first place. Addison Bulls also receive high point individual in quiz, along with Sam receiving third and Karlie receiving eighth place individually. Greenhand Chapter Conducting with Addison Bulls, Allison Choate, Karlie Harp, DJ Ledbetter, Emma Morton, and Sam Anderson received fourth place. Senior Skills Demonstration with Annie Moore, Corbin Branham, and Ty Shannon received first place. Public Relations with Cadie Gray, Keeley Webb, Aubree Phillips, and Reese Bassano received first place. Radio Broadcasting with Emerson Penny, Keegan Forry, and Corbin Branham received second place. Ag Advocacy with Julieanna Hamill, Emma Allison, Jessica Francis, Reese Bassano, and Keegan Forry received fourth place. Senior Quiz with Brooklyn Ladd, Randee Maull, and Laken Dawson received sixth place as a team and Laken received eighth senior quiz individual. Senior Chapter Conducting with Jessica Francis, Lexi Smith, Emerson Penny, Randee Maull, Laken Dawson, and Aubree Phillips received sixth place.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO