Odessa, TX

Murder suspect followed victim to Odessa gas station after near miss on the road: affidavit

By Rob Tooke
 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Police say the man accused of killing another man at an Odessa Alon/DK gas station followed the victim into the parking lot, before attacking him.

The assault happened Thursday, October 14th, at approximately 10 P.M., on the corner of Tanglewood Lane and Maple Avenue. Surveillance video, released by OPD, shows 38-year-old Victor Tarin Gonzales, moments before the deadly encounter.

The images show Gonzales pulling into the parking lot of the DK convenience store in a gray Nissan Sentra. Without closing the car door, Gonzales raises his hands briefly before walking out of the camera’s frame. OPD said Gonzales approached the store “in an aggressive manner,” according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The court document says Gonzales pushed the victim, identified as Ross Walker, then cocked his arm far back, and struck Walker. Police say Walker fell immediately to the ground. Officers found him unconscious, in a pool of blood. Investigators believe Walker struck his head on a rock.

Ross Walker died on October 15th in a hospital, just one day after the attack. The affidavit says he suffered brain trauma, fractures to his face, and a broken rib.

Odessa Police initially released the surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect. Shortly after doing so, detectives were able to identify and contact the suspect, Gonzales. The affidavit says Gonzales admitted to hitting Walker. He also told a detective that he was driving west on Maple Avenue when Walker ran a stop sign, almost crashing into him. Gonzales said he saw Walker pull into the DK parking lot, so he pulled into the lot to confront Walker.

Gonzales has been charged with Murder, a 1st Degree Felony, in the death of Ross Walker.

Ector County jail records show Gonzales has been arrested before by Odessa Police, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. Records show 16 arrests for 26 offenses, including the most recent Murder charge. The offenses range in date, from 2002 to just eleven days before the murder. Charges include aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury, and now, murder.

Gonzales is being held at the Ector County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Comments / 7

Lorena Bustamantes
5d ago

We shouldn’t speak bad about any of the two because we do not know them I know for a fact that the victim that died was a nice man was a dad a grandpa a husband and was not a violent man

Reply
3
Not a Trumplican
5d ago

I’m pretty sure that they both have a long criminal history!! Most people that have moved into the area does. 😑

Reply
4
 

