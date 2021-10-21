CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Confirms That Scott Disick’s DM to Younes Bendjima Played a Part in Amelia Gray Hamlin Split

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJknR_0cXgZHy400
Lisa Rinna, Scott Disick, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Shutterstock (3)

Spilling the tea! Lisa Rinna shared new details about her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion.

The Melrose Place alum, 58, confirmed during the Wednesday, October 20, episode that she supported the model, 20, who was the one who ended things with Disick, 38. “She made [the decision] on her own,” she added after host Andy Cohen asked whether she pushed her youngest child to initiate the breakup.

“The news reports are that it had to do with the whole DM exchange that Scott got in,” the executive producer, 53, offered.

Rinna acknowledged that the scandal contributed to the breakup. “Well, I don’t think that was helpful. There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal,” she said, noting that she needed to heal too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCFer_0cXgZHy400
Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Syrian American Medical Society benefit in Los Angeles on May 4, 2018. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Disick made headlines in August after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged message that the Flip It Like Disick alum sent him via Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he allegedly wrote of a photo of the 42-year-old Poosh founder — with whom he shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — and Travis Barker making out on a boat while vacationing in Europe.

A source told Us Weekly in September that Hamlin was “embarrassed” for Disick amid the ordeal. Less than a week later, multiple insiders confirmed to Us that the pair had split after first being linked in October 2020.

Rinna was vocal about her distaste for the relationship prior to the breakup. She even suggested during an August episode of RHOBH that Hamlin date Harry Styles instead of Disick.

“I warned everybody,” the Veronica Mars alum said during Wednesday’s episode of her bashing the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on TV, adding that she did not believe her remarks had a negative impact on her daughter’s romance. “Listen, people are still human, and I think it still hurts people’s feelings when you say something that isn’t necessarily flattering.”

Rinna noted that Disick was “very nice” when she met him, but she only spent time with him on three occasions.

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, weighed in on whether her comments about the Talentless cofounder — calling him “too damn old” for Hamlin — got her in trouble with pal Kris Jenner.

“[The Kardashian-Jenner family] never said anything about it. I did feel bad about it right after because, you know, I do know all of them,” the Halloween Kills star, 52, said. “But, I mean, Amelia is 20 and I’m a mom of daughters so I wouldn’t approve, if I were in Lisa’s shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that.”

Disick previously dated Kardashian on and off from 2006 to 2015. Following his ex’s recent engagement to Barker, 45, an insider exclusively told Us that Disick is “absolutely furious,” adding, “He knew it was possible but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.”

Hamlin, for her part, subtly showed support for the Sunday, October 17, proposal by “liking” an Instagram photo of the romantic moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

After Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Got Engaged, Her Sisters Outed Her Huge Rock

In what is probably the most inevitable news of the last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The two lovebirds have been engaging in public PDA for months and have been seemingly smitten with one another. The whirlwind romance has now culminated in an engagement, and it’s one that Kourtney Kardashian shared herself. What she didn’t share was the huge bling Travis Barker gave her. The good news? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are here to assist with that.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amelia Gray
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Us Weekly

A Stunning Sparkler! Get All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

What a rock! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, October 17, and the massive engagement ring has Us speechless. The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer set quite the scene on the Montecito, California beach before he popped the question. And while the hundreds of red roses were a sight for a sore eyes, it was the absolutely stunning oval-shaped diamond that was the undeniable star of the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian, Flips the Bird to Scott Disick

In case you somehow weren't aware, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are really, really into each other. Like, for their sake, we're kind of hoping this is just a honeymoon phase, because if they sustain this level of mutual obsession they might wind up in the emergency room for severe friction burns on their junk.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Melrose Place#Dm#Poosh#Rhobh
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kim Richards Unveils New Look at Niece Portia’s Bat Mitzvah: Photo

Aunt’s night out! When Kim Richards attended her niece’s bat mitzvah this past weekend, she didn’t skimp on the glam. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, was spotted at the Saturday, October 2, event celebrating her sister Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Portia. In a photo shared by party guest Guilmer Alexander Mancia on Sunday, October 3, the Escape to Witch Mountain star was all smiles in a slinky black dress with silver accents.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna's Halloween Costume Pays Tribute to an Iconic Moment in Bravo History

Lisa Rinna has had many a memorable moment during her six seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of her most classic scenes centers on a plush blue bunny. In case you need a refresher, during the Season 7 reunion, Kim Richards gave Lisa back the baby gift that Lisa had sent to Kim's grandson (that'd be the bunny). "It didn't feel like it had good energy; I'm sorry," Kim said back then. At the time, Lisa cried at the slight. But these days, she's all smiles around anything with a cottontail.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Friend Larsa Pippen ‘Knew’ Travis Barker Was The One for Her Before Engagement

No bad blood. Former best friend to the Kardashians Larsa Pippen not only supports Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, she claims she saw it coming. “I knew he was the guy,” Larsa, 47, responded to a fan when they asked if she was “happy for Kourtney and Travis” during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 18. The Real Housewives of Miami alum did not respond to the follower’s additional comment, where they said they missed her “friendship with Kourtney.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama and Stepdaughter Atiana

A matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian adorably bonded by the pool with her boyfriend Travis Barker’s two daughters. “Poolside with @poosh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 30, Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of herself laughing with the Blink-182 member’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 15, on lounge chairs.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Want a Baby Together 'Without Any Doubt'

A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dark this season, and Kathy Hilton has been the light-hearted comedic touch that we needed. During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy played a martini “bottoms up” prank on her RHOBH co-stars. She lugged her beloved box fan with her on the trip. In the middle of […] The post Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy