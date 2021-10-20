CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Three Irish athletes earn All-League

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 8 days ago

The Chapman cross county team prepares for the North Central Kansas League meet in Clay Center...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

Cross Country Slideshow: Three Rivers League boys

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League boys district cross country meet.Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League boys district cross country meet at Oregon City High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
nhtrib.com

Eight area athletes earn trips to Fort Dodge

New Hampton qualifies three for state meet; Nashua-Plainfield also has three punch tickets while Trojans qualify two. New Hampton and Nashua-Plainfield will both send three runners to the state cross country meet while Turkey Valley will have two athletes make the trek to Fort Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 30. The...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
beloitcall.com

Letourneau earns girls League Championship CC title

LAKESIDE – The St. John's Blujays Cross Country teams participated in the Lakeside Cross Country Invitational and Northern Plains League meet on Thursday October 14.The varsity girls were represented by Jane Letourneau in 8th place in 21:00. Letourneau was the NPL champion.“ Jane ran a tough race,” said coach Ben ...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
oberlinreview.org

Fall Athletes Face Burnout Spurred by Three-Semester Plan

With classes amping up in intensity as students enter the second week of the fall semester, some student-athletes who have been on campus for a month and a half already say they feel burnt out. Fall athletes were required to stay on campus to practice during the September break between summer and fall semesters, but this back-to-back schedule has been taxing for some.
OBERLIN, OH
castlecountryradio.com

Emery High School student-athletes earn Academic All-State honors

Sixteen Emery High School student-athletes have been recognized for their excellence in the classroom during the 2018 fall season with a selection to the Academic All-State team in their respective sport by the Utah High School Activities Association and the Deseret News. The 23-1 Lady Spartan volleyball squad had the...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Brookings Register

Three Bobcats earn All-Tournament honors

The Brookings softball team had three players named to the Class A All-State Tournament Team. Senior shortstop/first baseman Syd Grendler, senior center fielder Jaelyn Gasper and junior third baseman Tess Pantzke were named to the team. Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln led the list with four players named to the...
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clay Center#Irish
TribTown.com

Local cross-country athletes earn academic all-state honors

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released its lists of academic all-state members on Monday afternoon. Jackson County had a solid representation of cross-country athletes on both the boys and girls lists. Nominees must meet the following criteria: Head Coach is a current member of the IATCCC,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
nec.edu

Three Pilgrims Named NECC Athletes of the Week

HENNIKER, N.H.-The New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) has announced their weekly award selections for the week ending 10/17/21. Senior Emily Sashko was selected as the NECC Player of the Week, as she held No. 16 Amherst to just three goals, posting 13 saves and a .813 save percentage. She has now recorded double-digit saves for the seventh time this year. She currently has 133 total saves, which are the most by a Pilgrim since 2010.
HENNIKER, NH
San Mateo Daily Journal

The races for Peninsula Athletic League division titles getting good

Believe it or not, we’re entering the final couple weeks of the 2021 Fall Sports season and the races for Peninsula Athletic League titles and playoff spots begins in earnest. So far, only the Hillsdale and South City girls’ golf team has wrapped up the Bay and Ocean division titles, respectively.
BURLINGAME, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

LaBier, Liang Earn Athlete of the Week Recognition

This week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Athletes of the Week helped their respective teams roll into the final week of the regular season on a high note. The McCann Tech boys soccer team went through its first six games without a loss, but it then hit a rough patch, going...
WETM 18 News

Edison’s Deshon Cook earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison football has a standout at running back and he’s earned a top honor. Running back Deshon Cook is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Cook rushed for 155 yards and scored a touchdown in last week’s game against Moravia prior to Saturday’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
Chanute Tribune

Three Chanute cross country girls earn all-SEK recognition at League meet

The Chanute Blue Comets girls cross country team is rebounding in a big way. After a shaky start to the season, three varsity runners earned either all-SEK honors or Honorable Mention nods, and all three of the JV runners picked up medals at the SEK League championships in Chanute on Thursday.
Register-Guard

Monroe volleyball's Bella Gamache earns athlete of the week honors

Monroe volleyball standout Bella Gamache has been voted as The Register-Guard's prep athlete of the week. Gamache, a junior outside hitter, piled up 64 kills last week as the Dragons won three times to remain unbeaten in Central Valley Conference play. Gamache had 23 kills, 17 digs and four aces...
MONROE, OR
KSNB Local4

TJ Davis earns fourth MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week honor

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football holds a 6-1 record on the 2021 season and much of the Lopers success can be attributed to star quarterback T.J. Davis. On Monday, the Lopers redshirt junior gunslinger was named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week and the fourth time overall on the year. He had a career-high 307 passing yards to go along with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score in a 42-35 comeback victory over Emporia State on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Union

Kennedy Swedick tames McGregor Links to earn Athlete of the Week

The wait between competing in her first Section II girls' golf tournament and her second was two years. The result, however, proved to be the same for Albany Academy for Girls star Kennedy Swedick. As she first accomplished in 2019, Swedick once again claimed medalist honors as the top finisher...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy