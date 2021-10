Head over to Amazon.com if you’re looking to upgrade your media experience. First up, we have the Samsung Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in that’s currently getting a 25 percent discount on its 65-inch model that will translate to $502 savings. In other words, you can get this beautiful piece of tech from Samsung that transforms from a smart TV to a personal art gallery for $1,498. You can also browse through the different size options but remember that savings won’t get even close to 25 percent. So, for example, we have the 75-inch model that’s getting a 10 percent discount, leaving it available for $2,697, but you can get yours for as low as $528 when you go for the 32-inch option that’s getting a $75 discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO