U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO