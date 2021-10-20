CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US close: Stocks mixed as earnings season rolls on

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed in a mixed state on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 recording its sixth winning session on the trot. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43% at 35,609.34 and the S&P 500 added 0.37% to 4,536.19, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthem Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Vodafone Group Plc#Sharecast News#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Netflix#United Airlines#Biogen
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Europe Stocks Close Higher as Investors Monitor Earnings; THG Down 21%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, as positive corporate earnings offered a tailwind to global markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.8%, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 1.9% to lead gains with most sectors and major bourses firmly in positive territory. On Wall Street, U.S....
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up after solid US session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday after a solid session on Wall Street, which saw the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,233. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Once...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as US tech earnings deliver

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Tuesday on a busy day of company news, as investors look ahead to more earnings from high-profile US technology names. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was up 49.08 points, or 0.7%, at 7,271.80. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500, Dow eke out fresh closing highs

* Utilities leads gainers, consumer services decline most. Oct 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P, DOW EKE OUT FRESH CLOSING HIGHS (1615 EDT/2015 GMT) The S&P 500 hit a...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US close: Major indices little changed at end of session

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks ended the session much the same as they started them on Tuesday. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04% at 35,756.88, while the S&P 500 was 0.18% firmer at 4,574.79 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.06% stronger at 15,235.71.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Traders Digest Earnings

LONDON — European stocks eked out small gains Monday, as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings, Covid-19 and the inflation picture. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.2% provisionally, with most major bourses in positive territory. Among sectors, auto companies led the gains, climbing 2.5%. On Wall Street, stocks...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks higher as miners, oil plays rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks managed a positive finish on Monday, with miners boosted by firming metals prices, as investors braced for a raft of earnings releases and the Autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.25% at 7,222.82, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.04% at 22,941.78.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Financials poised to outperform as Big Tech reports

Oct 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. FINANCIALS POISED TO OUTPERFORM AS BIG TECH REPORTS (0915. EDT/1315 GMT) The bulk of earnings season occurs the next two weeks, with. Facebook...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Tesla's big surge helps push S&P 500 to record high

* Consumer discretionary leads gainers among S&P sectors. * Utilities, financials are the only declining sectors. Oct 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. TESLA'S BIG SURGE HELPS PUSH S&P 500...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Mixed; HSBC Gains on 3Q Earnings

Investing.com - European stock markets traded mixed early on Monday, with investors weighing strong results from banking giant HSBC as well as China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. At 4:30 AM ET (0830 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.5%, at a 52-week high, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy